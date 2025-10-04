$250M-worth Richard Childress fears ‘unsustainable’ future without NASCAR charters amid fierce lawsuit against 23XI and FRM

Stock car racing analyst Bob Pockrass recently shared NASCAR team owner Richard Childress' statement amid the ongoing lawsuit between the governing body and 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. In his statement, Childress, reportedly worth $250 million (via celebritynetworth), supported the charter system to keep it from being dismantled.The charter system provides stock car racing teams with guaranteed entry into races. Thus, many sponsors are likely to sign deals with teams that have guaranteed race entries.However, the lawsuit against the sanctioning body can lead to the end of the charter system, and Richard Childress believes this could create 'uncertainty' for the NASCAR teams. In his statement under oath, he emphasized that the system is a key factor in team viability and equity. He further explained:&quot;As a team owner for many decades, I believe in the concept of NASCAR’s Charter system. Given the challenging business model and economics that Cup Series team owners face, charters are essential to creating enterprise value for teams. The charter system has helped create long-term equity value and has allowed for team equity value to grow. Without Charters, the team ownership model is unsustainable. That is why I remain committed to finding a mutually agreeable solution that will provide permanent charters to all charter holders.&quot;Richard Childress Racing features two full-time entries in the Cup Series. Austin Dillon pilots the #3 Chevy Camaro ZL1, while his teammate Kyle Busch drives the #8 Chevy. Additionally, Austin Hill and Jesse Love get behind the #33 Chevy Camaro in the Cup Series as part-time drivers.Meanwhile, in the Xfinity Series, the team has two full-time entries with two part-time drivers. Jesse Love and Austin Hill drive as full-time drivers for RCR in the #2 and #21 Chevy. On the other hand, Austin Dillon and Kasey Kahne pilot the #3 and #33 Chevys as part-time drivers.&quot;He has a clear vision for our future&quot;: Richard Childress got candid about his decision to make Mike Verlander the new team president.In early 2025, ahead of the Daytona 500 in February, RCR owner Richard Childress made a bold move for this season. He promoted Mike Verlander, the team's chief operating officer, to team president for the 2025 Cup Series season.Following his new role, Verlander will be supervising multiple operations for the NASCAR team. His duties include overseeing manufacturing, graphics, and engineering divisions. Also, the new team president is bound to report directly to RCR owner Richard Childress. Reflecting on the decision, the team owner stated (via RCR's official website):&quot;Mike has also done a great job this past year in his role as chief operating officer, as he has learned all aspects of our organization. He has a clear vision for our future and will foster a culture that inspires our entire team. I look forward to seeing our continued growth under his leadership.&quot;Richard Childress Racing has competed in 1,666 races in the Cup Series, 828 races in the Xfinity Series, 220 in the Truck Series, and 57 in the ARCA Racing Series. The team has secured 260 total wins, with 118 in the Cup Series, followed by 101 in the Xfinity Series, 31 in the Truck Series, and 10 in the ARCA Racing Series.