2x F1 champion was “literally screaming” as Shane van Gisbergen won NASCAR Chicago race

Red Bull Supercars driver, Shane van Gisbergen won his debut NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago last Sunday. Two-time Formula One World champions Max Verstappen was "literally screaming" during the Chicago Steet race last weekend cheering for his fellow RedBull Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen.

The back-to-back defending Supercars champion was widely praised for the victory, the first by a driver in NASCAR in 60 years. Verstappen and van Gisbergen as friends and are often seen racing online via their live streams.

"I stayed awake to watch it, and I've never felt so nervous in my life watching someone else race and trying to win it. So yeah, I was literally screaming in front of my monitor for him to win that." Verstappen said during the press conference in Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix.

It was the NASCAR Cup Series' first-ever street race, and throughout the course of the hectic 75-lap contest, the weather changed from wet to dry. In order to take the lead and win the race, Van Gisbergen, who began in the second row, had to go up from 18th place. With less than five laps remaining, he made the winning pass and maintained his lead throughout the overtime restart.

It was a historic race win in NASCAR and for Shane van Gisbergen. Verstappen, who is now leading the standings as he chases a third straight F1 world title, was watching the race intently. Verstappen added that following the victory, he congratulated Van Gisbergen by calling him.

Shane van Gisbergen opens up about potential NASCAR offer

Last weekend's unexpected victory by Supercars star, Shane van Gisbergen, in his NASCAR Cup Series debut on the streets of Chicago created history. Openly admitting that he would love to switch to NASCAR next year, van Gisbergen is potentially available to any team that wants him.

The Supercars champion is now committed to Triple Eight until the 2024 Supercars season; however, T8 managing director Jamie Whincup has already made it clear that he will not interfere with the driver if he decides to quit after that season.

"My phone has been running hot but I don’t have any proper offers yet, obviously," he said ahead of the Townsville Supercars event.

He continued:

"I really want to keep going and try some more stuff [in NASCAR]. As I said, I’m committed to [Supercars] next year but obviously..." he said

Shane van Gisbergen did however add that the NASCAR calendar was becoming more and more intriguing as a potential path for his future career because of the growing amount of non-oval races that were being added.

