3 drivers JGR could consider if Martin Truex Jr. decides to retire ft. Chase Briscoe

Three current Cup Series drivers could possibly replace Martin Truex Jr. if he decides to retire at the end of this season, a decision that Joe Gibbs Racing might want a clarification on soon. Chase Briscoe, who currently races with Stewart-Haas Racing, could be a top candidate since he won't have a seat in 2025.

Truex Jr. recently revealed that he has not decided on his NASCAR future right now, which makes it a tough speculation if he will continue to race next year. This is an important decision not just for him but for his team as well as JGR will have to decide on another driver meanwhile.

If Martin Truex Jr. does retire at the end of this season, multiple drivers in the market could replace him. After SHR announced that they would shut down after this season, their three drivers will be left without a seat. Chase Briscoe, who made his Cup Series debut with the team in 2021, remains a top candidate. However, he isn't the only one.

Joe Gibbs Racing can also focus on Noah Gragson, who started racing for Stewart-Haas just this season. He earlier also spoke of the 'challenge' that he will face after this season without a seat. He is also sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, who also currently sponsor Truex Jr.

Adding to the list is Erik Jones. Currently driving the #43 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club, he raced with JGR for three years from 2018 to 2020. He could also be Martin Truex Jr.'s potential replacement and mark his return to the team.

"I have absolutely zero idea" - Briscoe on his NASCAR future amidst Martin Truex Jr.'s retirement speculations

The shutting down of Stewart-Haas Racing was a surprise for both the viewers and the drivers. Even days before the announcement, their drivers mentioned that they were unaware of the decision the team was about to make regarding the future, and they were informed about the closure on the same day as the media.

This puts all three of their drivers at risk since there is no definite spot for them (as of now) for 2025. Chase Briscoe, who has not raced for any other team in his Cup Series career, seems to be worried the most. Recently, he spoke about his future on NASCAR Race Hub and stated that he had "zero idea" about what he plans to do after this season.

"I have absolutely zero idea. I haven't been able to talk to anybody until literally just [Tuesday]. ... It's definitely been different being in this position."

While the possibility of his move to Joe Gibbs sheds some light on his Cup Series future, it largely depends on whether Martin Truex Jr. announces his retirement and Briscoe is a top candidate for the seat.