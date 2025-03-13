$300M worth Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s foundation makes major announcement

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s foundation has announced the return of the annual Driven to Give Glove program. The initiative raises funds for charity by auctioning off the Dale Jr.-inspired skeleton gloves worn by Cup and Xfinity Series drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway race weekend.

On March 13, The Dale Jr. Foundation announced the return of the Driven to Give Glove program in Atlanta. The weekend marks the first Cup Series race on the TNT Sports broadcast schedule, featuring Dale Jr. in the booth. The Quaker State 400 is set for June 28, with the Focused Health 250 Xfinity Series race taking place the day before.

The Dale Jr. Foundation released a short teaser announcing the return of the annual event and has yet to reveal further details. The caption on the post read:

"The Driven to Give Glove program is back. 😎 June | @ATLMotorSpdwy"

Dale Earnhardt Jr., worth $300 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), launched the Driven to Give Glove program in 2014. Since then, it has been a staple of The Dale Jr. Foundation, raising awareness and funds for Nationwide Children's Hospital to support pediatric injury rehabilitation, research and prevention.

In 2024, 65 Cup and Xfinity Series drivers participated in the program at Bristol Motor Speedway. Among them was Dale Jr., who drove the #88 car in the Xfinity Series night race. All drivers sported the iconic skeleton gloves, which were signed by the driver and Dale Jr. and later auctioned on Pristine Auctions, with bidding starting at $30.

Since its inception in 2007, the Dale Jr. Foundation has raised over $11 million, supporting more than 300 charities. Dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth, the foundation provides resources and access to education to help them succeed. Most recently, it raised over $70,000 through the Driven to Give 400 iRacing event.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. provides insight into new documentary about his dad

Amazon Prime is working on a four-part series titled Earnhardt, covering the life of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. In a recent Q&A session, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed that he had watched the episodes and noted that the documentary delves into his father's personal life like never before.

Dale Jr. said that the previous Dale documentary, written by Ryan McGee, focused on showcasing how "badass" his father was as a racer. However, the new Amazon documentary showcases Dale Sr.'s personal life. He was also blown away by the rare footage they uncovered of his grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, along with his childhood clips.

"This goes a little bit deeper, way deeper. This might take you as far as you have ever been into what it would be like to actually have been in the same room as the guy, lived with him and his son. It's real personal, it gets into who he was as a human being," he said on Ask Jr. [from 14:05]

"That’s what the Dale doc does to the fullest. It celebrates how badass of a racecar driver this guy was. But this documentary we’re doing with the folks on Prime is much more personal," he added.

Dale Jr. said each episode of the four-part series is an hour and a half long and will premiere on Memorial Day Weekend. He admitted feeling anxious about how viewers would react to the documentary.

