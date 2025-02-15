$300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s right hand man praises NASCAR Insiders for Daytona 500 media duties

Dale Earnhardt Jr-owned Dirty Mo Media's President and Executive Producer Mike Davis took to his official social media account to hail Jeff Gluck &co. after their Daytona 500 marathon. Gluck, accompanied by Jordan Bianchi, completed a remarkable milestone of six-and-a-half hours at The Teardown podcast.

NASCAR is finally at the Daytona International Speedway for the 2025 Daytona 500. The upcoming Great American Race is going to be the 67th edition of the mega event, and 47th United States President Donald Trump will attend the biggest race of NASCAR.

As the drivers were all set, so were Gluck and Bianchi with their media duties. Besides being top NASCAR journalists, they also host the renowned podcasr named "The Teardown" under $300 million-worth (According to Celebrity Net Worth) Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media banner. Sharing their achievements, Gluck took to his official X account to post an update.

"Whew. What a marathon. That was an absolute blast for 6.5 straight hours. Thanks to NASCAR and Dirty Mo for the opportunity and thanks to those who tuned in," he wrote.

As the podcast was over, and Jeff Gluck posted an update, Davis from his X account quote-tweeted it and hailed the duo's coverage, stating:

"This was impressive. A marathon of conversations between drivers and the Teardown boys. Replay is on @DirtyMoMedia YouTube channel."

Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi came together to host a six-hour and fifteen-minute podcast where they interviewed all the current NASCAR Cup Series drivers. The entire podcast is available on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media YouTube channel.

Teary-eyed Dale Earnhardt Jr. rejoiced Daytona 500 entry

For the first time in JR Motorsports' history, they will field a car on Sunday for the 2025 Daytona 500. This was finalized after Justin Allgaier managed to grab one of two remaining Daytona 500 slots in the second Duel on Thursday. As Dale Earnhardt Jr. was set to enter the Great American Race with his team, he could not hold his tears.

Justin Allgaier (40) during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

“I can’t believe that we get to race on Sunday,” an elated Earnhardt Jr. said to the media after their Daytona 500 confirmation. “I just can’t believe it. Man, we have kind of tried to downplay how badly we want to race in the Cup Series At least I have. It’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.’” (As per Alarabiya.net)

Out of the two duels, Justin Allgaier missed out on the first one as Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. secured the two qualifying spots. With everything to lose on Thursday, Allgaier got down to create history with JR Motorsports and came out with the ticket to the 67th Daytona 500 on February 16.

