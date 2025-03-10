  • home icon
$30M-worth NASCAR veteran drops 3-word verdict to YouTuber Cleetus McFarland’s heartwarming father-son moment 

By Palak Gupta
Modified Mar 10, 2025 20:22 GMT
Greg Biffle reacts to video of Cleetus McFarland with son Ripper Mitchell. Images via Getty and Imagn.

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle recently shared his reaction to Cleetus McFarland, a YouTuber with over 4 million subscribers, and his son's riding video on social media.

The $30 million-worth driver (according to Celebrity Net Worth) competed in NASCAR from 2002 to 2022 and won 19 Cup races. Biffle commented on an Instagram post by McFarland, where he was driving what appeared to be an ATV with his son.

"The best feeling," Greg Biffle wrote.
Screenshot of Cleetus McFarland’s post. Source: @garrett_1320video on Instagram

McFarland and his wife, Maddie Mitchell, are parents to two children, Ripper Mitchell, born in November 2022, and Ella, born in March 2024.

McFarland captioned his latest post on Instagram:

"What have I created 😂"
Meanwhile, Greg Biffle helped with rescue efforts in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. He used his helicopter to bring supplies and rescue those in need with McFarland last September.

"You think Daytona was crazy? Just wait until Dega" - Greg Biffle on Cleetus McFarland's ARCA return

McFarland made his NASCAR ARCA Menards Series debut at Daytona International Speedway this February. He started in 23rd place but did not make it past Lap 15 after a crash caught up his No. 30 Ford and later hit the inside wall.

The 29-year-old will next return to the series at Talladega Superspeedway with Rette Jones Racing on April 26, 2025. McFarland confirmed it on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, saying:

"Yeah, I’m goin to Dega...We’re good for Dega and we’re actually building some content around it on the YouTube channel that’ll that’ll cover it," Cleetus McFarland said.

McFarland started racing in the Stadium Super Trucks Series three years ago. He competed in six races, with his best finish being third place at Bristol. After the Daytona race, Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle responded to McFarland’s announcement in a post on Instagram:

"You think Daytona was crazy? Just wait until Dega. I think I need to work on my driver coaching a bit so we don’t zig when we should have zagged."
"I basically taught him everything he knows about driving a car. And today he’s going to prove that. Now if he does some dumb s**t out there, that’s not me. I did not tell him to do that. Now if he drives that thing to the front and gets the trophy, and tears up that infield, and we together don’t wear sleeves for two years? That’s what I taught him," Biffle said.
Cleetus McFarland also owns a racetrack in Florida, which he bought in 2020 and renamed Freedom Factory. He now hosts races there, including the Freedom 500, an annual 100-lap race scheduled for April 5-6 this year. Greg Biffle will also race at the event.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
