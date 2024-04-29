32-yo Daniel Suarez describes "super frustrating weekend" after P18 finish at Dover Cup race

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez described his weekend at Dover Motor Speedway as "super frustrating", capping off the visit to the Monster Mile with an 18th-place result in the Würth 400 on Sunday, April 28.

Suarez started the weekend on the backfoot with his quickest lap time in the practice session ranking 28th among the grid. It was followed by a poor showing in the qualifying session, with the #99 Trackhouse Racing driver qualifying 31st for the 400-mile race.

On race day, Daniel Suarez struggled to stay on the lead lap in the Würth 400 but caught a lucky break in the final stage as he opted for an alternate strategy. A timely caution helped him gain track position and he ultimately finished 18th, with teammate Ross Chastain finishing 12th.

The 32-year-old Mexican was not satisfied with how his weekend transpired. Suarez wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Just a super frustrating weekend overall starting with practice! We certainly have work to do to improve. Despite our pace today we kept our head in the game, kept fighting and brought home a P18 for @jockey. Thanks to my 99 team @teamtrackhouse for all their hard work."

Daniel Suarez's result at Dover marks a three-week stretch of races where he was unsatisfied with the results. A couple of weeks ago, the #99 Chevy driver described his weekend in Texas as one filled with mistakes despite securing a fifth-place result. The following week, he was caught up in the final-lap wreck at Talladega Superspeedway.

Suarez has already qualified for the playoffs with a sensational win at Atlanta Motor Speedway where he edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide photo finish. He currently sits 18th in the drivers' standings.

Daniel Suarez one step closer to securing American citizenship

Daniel Suarez has lived in America for over a decade and recently announced that he was scheduled to take the U.S. citizenship exam following the Dover Cup race on Monday, April 29.

Daniel Suarez took to X to announce his citizenship exam and answered questions about the Constitution and the government. Watch the video uploaded by the #99 Chevy driver:

Daniel Suarez was born in Monterrey, Mexico, and began his racing career in Karts. He moved up to the NASCAR Mexico series after winning a class championship. In the early 2010s, he ran a part-time schedule in the ARCA Menards Series East.

Suarez completed his first full-time ARCA East season in 2013 and was included in NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program. He won the Xfinity Series championship in 2016, becoming the first foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR national championship. He has also racked up two wins in the Cup Series so far.