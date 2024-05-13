$3B worth Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Team registers new milestone at Darlington

Michael Jordan keeps winning. In a relatively short time, Jordan's co-owned 23XI Racing has gone from an upcoming emerging organization to a proper NASCAR powerhouse in the making. And along with all the buzz and glamor that 23XI brings to the Cup, they also have some decent numbers to back it up with.

Since their first race in 2021 until the recent race at Darlington in 2024, in their 23XI Racing has won six times. To put it in perspective, Joe Gibbs Racing, one of the biggest organizations in NASCAR today, in its first four seasons in the Cup, registered the same number of wins.

Moreover, at Darlington, the Jordan-Hamlin-owned outfit had another major first. In the recent Cup race, which could've been 23XI's 7th win overall if not for that mistake by Reddick, they surpassed their own record.

As per Trey Ryan, Darlinngton was the most laps 23XI Racing has ever led in a Cup race. Previously, that record was 161 laps at Richmond in 2023. It's worth mentioning that Reddick led 172 laps, the highest of any driver in the race.

Expand Tweet

Michael Jordan was full of adrenaline after witnessing his first NASCAR win in person

Even though 23XI Racing had won 5 times before Talladega this season, none of those wins came with Michael Jordan in attendance. But that changed when Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag last month, making his $3.2 billion worth boss so happy that he was reminded of his NBA days.

“This, to me, is like an NBA playoff game. I am so ecstatic, obviously for the fans who support the sport itself. And we’ve been working hard, trying to get ourselves up to compete against all the top guys in this sport. But we’ve done a heck of a job just to be where we are. And for us to win a big race like this, I mean, it means so much to me and for the effort that the team has done," Jordan remarked after Talladega as per NASCAR.

But it's also important to mention that Michael Jordan isn't just building an organization that competes weekly for wins to eventually challenge for a championship. 23XI Racing is also actively looking out for the common interests of other Cup teams in the ongoing charter negotiations with NASCAR.

Speaking recently to the New York Times, Michael Jordan highlighted how the way NASCAR wants the charter system to be is unfair to the teams. And the only way it can be fair and it can be in everyone's benefit is if teams get to have permanent charters.

"If you had permanent charters, then you could create a revenue stream, either with new investors or different types of sponsorships that would subsidize that type of variance between ownership and the league," Jordan said.

So it can be said that Michael Jordan's involvement in NASCAR isn't just limited to creating a winning organization.

He is also focused on helping the sport grow with his and his business partner Curtis Polk's efforts in looking after the other stakeholders and teams.