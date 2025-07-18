3x Emmy winner drops a 5-word reaction on Katherine Legge ‘breaking the barriers’ in racing 

  • NASCAR
By Zarec Sanchez
Published Jul 18, 2025 23:07 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn
Katherine Legge during the 2025 Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn

Gisela Margarita Pérez, a three-time Emmy-winning network producer, applauded NASCAR driver Katherine Legge on Instagram. Pérez hailed the female racecar driver as she achieves new heights in a male-dominated sport.

Before the NASCAR nation knew more about her this year, Legge, 45, had competed in various racing series, including the IndyCar Series, IMSA SportsCar Championship, and Formula E. She notably scored a podium finish in the 2018 24 Hours of Daytona with Alvaro Parente, Trent Hindman, and veteran NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger.

This year, the British racecar driver has started in several Cup Series races in the #78 Chevrolet Camaro of Live Fast Motorsports. Her best result so far was a 19th-place finish in the Chicago street race, which marked the first top-20 finish of a female driver in eight years since Danica Patrick.

Describing Katherine Legge, Gisela Margarita Pérez wrote on her Instagram story:

“She is such a bad*ss.”
Gisela Margarita P&eacute;rez&#039;s Instagram story - Source: @giselamargarita on Instagram
Gisela Margarita Pérez's Instagram story - Source: @giselamargarita on Instagram

Katherine Legge's latest NASCAR Cup Series start was at Sonoma Raceway last week. She wasn't able to post a qualifying lap due to a brake failure, which forced her to start last in the race. She eventually completed all 110 laps and finished 31st ahead of Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Legge's next NASCAR start is scheduled for Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week. She will compete in the Cup and Xfinity races in Indy with Live Fast Motorsports.

“I kind of force the issue”: Katherine Legge on pursuing a racing career as a female athlete

In the interview linked to Gisela Margarita Pérez's Instagram story, Katherine Legge shared how she found her passion in racing. After knowing she wanted to race at nine, she forced the issue, considering there weren't a lot of female racecar drivers in her hometown.

The now part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver said (via CBS Mornings):

“I think the competition. It was never about the cars for me. It was about the competition with myself. It was about the technology. It was about the adrenaline. It was about the fact that you can never reach perfection. [...] It ticked all the boxes for me. And I feel very fortunate actually that I have something that I'm that passionate about. A lot of people don't. I think that's good to know that at nine.”
She added:

“I grew up where my parents had instilled in me that I could be anything that I wanted to be as long as I worked hard enough and I believed in myself, and like I could follow my dreams. But there weren't any women race car drivers, especially in England at the time. You know, I feel like America was a lot more advanced. But I kind of forced the issue.”
Katherine Legge is one of the female drivers competing in NASCAR this year. Also competing in a NASCAR series is Toni Breidinger, a 26-year-old Arab-American driver who competes full-time in the Craftsman Truck Series with Tricon Garage.

