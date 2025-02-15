$40M Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz makes his feelings known after top-10 finish at Daytona

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz recently reflected on his debut race in his rookie full-time Truck Series season. Competing in the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway, Muniz secured a career-best top-10 finish, marking a significant milestone in his racing journey

Daytona did not fail to deliver on its drama after the final laps of the Truck Series witnessed mayhem. Muniz, worth $40 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), was running in the middle of the pack. He made the most of a caution that came out in the final lap and secured a P11 finish at Daytona. However, the winner Parker Kligerman was disqualified following the post-race inspection for having a lower rear in his #75 machine than the standard set by the sanctioning body.

Following the end of the race, Muniz, who got bumped to a P10 finish was interviewed by Bob Pockrass where he reflected on his historic finish:

"I think this truck was so fast. I mean, like we were the second pack, I passed all the second pack, had a half a straight away to the front pack and by myself caught them. So I feel like I can't wait for Talladega, you know what I mean? Because this truck's good. I know I have to prove myself here. And last year, I didn't have the opportunity to do that. And not that this fully does that, right? This is great. This is a step."

"You know, hopefully I earn respect, and the only way to do that is to do it on track, you know what I mean? And have finishes like this and we were smart. You know, I thought there'd be a lot more wrecks early in the race. You know, so like, I started second-guessing the decision of like hanging back as no one's wrecking, but man, it worked out. I'm happy," Frankie Muniz added.

Frankie Muniz, former star of Malcolm in the Middle and Agent Cody Banks, now races full-time in the Truck Series, piloting the #33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing. The 38-year-old competes part-time in the Xfinity Series with Joey Gase Motorsports, having made his series debut at Daytona in the United Rentals 300.

"I'm not calling it luck": Frankie Muniz makes feelings known on avoiding Daytona pile-up amid top-10 finish

Frankie Muniz was running P19 before the final lap multi-car wreck ensued and ended the race for several drivers who were only inches away from earning a respectable finish. Muniz might not know what he did to avoid the wreck was right, but he was happy to secure a top-10 finish (via NASCAR.com):

“The thing about Daytona, I’m not calling it luck, but you don’t know what the right move is. I’m just so happy, especially after the year we had last year, when it felt like getting punched in the gut. I feel really good. I am just so ready for next week.”

The Truck Series will return with its action on February 22 to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Fr8 208, scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

