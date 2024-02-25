NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Final results for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Modified Feb 25, 2024 09:03 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the season started at 3 pm ET on Saturday, February 24, and lasted for one hour, 51 minutes, and 57 seconds. It took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a total of 33 entries.

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch continued his dominance in the NASCAR Truck Series as he secured the win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race was the first of five events with Spire Motorsports after selling his truck team Kyle Busch Motorsports to Spire in the offseason.

Kyle Busch emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Grant Enfinger on lap 129 of 135 and held off Ty Majeski and Corey Heim over the final five laps to secure his first win of the season. Busch crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.187 ahead of Majeski to grab the seventh checkered flag at Atlanta. It was Busch’s series-leading 65th career win.

Meanwhile, Ty Majeski claimed a P2 finish, followed by Corey Heim, Taylor Gray, and Nick Sanchez in the top five. Kaden Honeycutt, Tyler Ankrum, Rajah Caruth, Daniel Dye, Dean Thompson completed the top 10.

The Fr8 208 saw 20 lead changes among seven different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2024 Fr8 208 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #7 - Kyle Busch
  2. #98 - Ty Majeski
  3. #11 - Corey Heim
  4. #17 - Taylor Gray
  5. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  6. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  7. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  8. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  9. #43 - Daniel Dye
  10. #5 - Dean Thompson
  11. #32 - Bret Holmes
  12. #33 - Lawless Alan
  13. #88 - Matt Crafton
  14. #25 - Ty Dillon
  15. #77 - Chase Purdy
  16. #13 - Jake Garcia
  17. #1 - Colby Howard
  18. #56 - Timmy Hill
  19. #15 - Tanner Gray
  20. #02 - Mason Massey
  21. #22 - Keith McGee
  22. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #21 - Mason Maggio
  25. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  26. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  27. #42 - Matt Mills
  28. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  29. #66 - Conner Jones
  30. #41 - Bayley Currey
  31. #91 - Jack Wood
  32. #19 - Christian Eckes
  33. #38 - Layne Riggs

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the season next weekend.

