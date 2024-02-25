NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Final results for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the season started at 3 pm ET on Saturday, February 24, and lasted for one hour, 51 minutes, and 57 seconds. It took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a total of 33 entries.

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch continued his dominance in the NASCAR Truck Series as he secured the win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race was the first of five events with Spire Motorsports after selling his truck team Kyle Busch Motorsports to Spire in the offseason.

Kyle Busch emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Grant Enfinger on lap 129 of 135 and held off Ty Majeski and Corey Heim over the final five laps to secure his first win of the season. Busch crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.187 ahead of Majeski to grab the seventh checkered flag at Atlanta. It was Busch’s series-leading 65th career win.

Meanwhile, Ty Majeski claimed a P2 finish, followed by Corey Heim, Taylor Gray, and Nick Sanchez in the top five. Kaden Honeycutt, Tyler Ankrum, Rajah Caruth, Daniel Dye, Dean Thompson completed the top 10.

The Fr8 208 saw 20 lead changes among seven different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2024 Fr8 208 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#7 - Kyle Busch #98 - Ty Majeski #11 - Corey Heim #17 - Taylor Gray #2 - Nick Sanchez #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #18 - Tyler Ankrum #71 - Rajah Caruth #43 - Daniel Dye #5 - Dean Thompson #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Lawless Alan #88 - Matt Crafton #25 - Ty Dillon #77 - Chase Purdy #13 - Jake Garcia #1 - Colby Howard #56 - Timmy Hill #15 - Tanner Gray #02 - Mason Massey #22 - Keith McGee #76 - Spencer Boyd #52 - Stewart Friesen #21 - Mason Maggio #9 - Grant Enfinger #46 - Thad Moffitt #42 - Matt Mills #99 - Ben Rhodes #66 - Conner Jones #41 - Bayley Currey #91 - Jack Wood #19 - Christian Eckes #38 - Layne Riggs

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the season next weekend.