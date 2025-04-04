$45M-worth Brad Keselowski brightens children’s hospital with a surprise visit in his firesuit

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski made a surprise visit to a children's hospital in Florence, South Carolina, lifting the spirits of several kids and hospital staff. Dressed in his firesuit, Keselowski spent time with the young children ahead of the race weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Keselowski, net worth $45 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), visited the McLeod Children’s Hospital wearing his Castrol firesuit, which he will be sporting this Sunday in the Goodyear 400 Cup Series race. The 41-year-old handed out die-casts, signed autographs, and brought smiles to the faces of young children.

Keselowski didn't rush through the visit, as he spent time playing on the floor with a young kid. Soon to be a father of four, Keselowski said it was an honor to share a few smiles with the young, brave kids.. The RFK Racing co-owner was quoted by Racing America as saying:

"As a father myself, visiting these brave kids hits home in a powerful way. Spending time with these incredible children, I can see their strength and courage. It’s an honor to share a few smiles with them."

The 2012 NASCAR champion also expressed gratitude to the healthcare workers for their tireless efforts. Leslie Rogers, Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital, said that Keselowski's presence uplifted the mood of the hospital, making it one of the good days for everyone.

"To have someone come in from the outside, who is a public figure, and be able to tell us ‘thank you’ – it means the world. These are our good days. We do have bad days, but Brad coming here today has made this a good day," Rogers said.

Keselowski returns to action this weekend at Darlington Raceway in his #6 Castrol Ford, in the Goodyear 400. The Cup race is scheduled for Sunday (Apr. 6) at 3:00 PM ET.

Brad Keselowski opens up about a poor start to the 2025 season

Brad Keselowski and the #6 RFK Racing team have endured a tough start to their 2025 campaign. Through the first seven races of the season, the #6 Ford driver has yet to score a top-10 finish, currently sitting 30th in the driver standings with two DNFs and zero laps led.

In a recent interview with Eric Estepp, the RFK Racing co-owner attributed the poor results to the high turnover within the team. He parted ways with crew chief Matt McCall after the 2024 season and reunited with his former Penske crew chief, Jeremy Bullins.

Keselowski insisted that the team has shown flashes of speed and remains optimistic about realizing the potential. He said [9:00 onwards]:

"We had a significant amount of turnover. We haven’t put all the pieces together as it stands today, but that we’ve shown flashes of being able to do that that are very encouraging to me. They haven’t translated to results, and I’m keenly aware of that. I think our potential is pretty high, but we have to go out there and we have to go realize that."

Keselowski returns to Darlington Raceway this weekend, a track where he clinched his most recent victory last year. He has two wins at the 1.3-mile oval and has finished inside the top 10 in four of his six next-gen starts.

Meanwhile, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece have put together a solid start to the season, with Buescher occupying 11th place in the standings. Preece has finished inside the top 10 over the last three weekends and occupies 14th place in the standings.

