$45M-worth Brad Keselowski gives straightforward explanation on why NASCAR drivers walk the track

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski recently shared insights into why NASCAR drivers prioritize track walks before each race weekend. Ahead of the fourth race of the Cup Series season at Phoenix Raceway, Keselowski explained the key aspects drivers focus on during these walks around the track.

Many drivers prefer to have a track walk with their engineers before a race weekend to evaluate the condition of the track. Even after logging thousands of laps in real life and in the simulator, a track walk provides a closer look at how the surface has aged and at other subtle details that could impact performance.

Brad Keselowski explained that every track has its own set of quirks and nuances, and drivers study these details to gain a competitive advantage. They evaluate how the track surface has aged, assess the repaved sections, and identify changes to their reference marks to adjust their braking points. Brad Keselowski said in a video on his X account:

"It's really because each track has its own little quirks and nuances. And year over year they develop. A track worker might work on the track or the track might age just a little bit. Knowing and understanding these little quirks can be the difference between winning or losing... When they repaint the track, and they put out new billboards, it has the tendency to change your reference mark. So you are looking for something that might just be a little different anywhere."

Brad Keselowski, worth $45 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), also explained a challenge unique to Phoenix Raceway and how drivers adapt to it during the race. The #6 Ford driver explained that as the sun goes down over the race, drivers are blinded by the sunlight at Turn 3 and have to adjust their racing line accordingly.

"One of the tough things about this track is, when the sun goes down, it's really hard to see into turn three here. So you have to drive — rather than out the front, you have to drive out the sides," Brad added.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher qualified 13th, while Brad Keselowski and Ryan Preece posted the 20th and 28th fastest times. The Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway is set for this Sunday, March 9, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

Brad Keselowski gives his honest opinion on overtime finishes

Following the overtime finish in the ARCA race at Phoenix, Brad Keselowski admitted feeling conflicted watching the last-lap dash to the finish. Having seen Brenden Queen dominate most of the race, only to be overtaken by Brent Crews on the final restart, the RFK Racing co-owner was left feeling guilty for the team.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup champion acknowledged that while overtime restarts are entertaining and compelling to watch, they can also cost dominant drivers a deserving victory. Keselowski wrote on X:

"As a racer, I feel so conflicted watching overtime races. Definitely very entertaining and compelling to watch, but I know how hard everyone works at this and can’t help but feel guilty seeing someone lose out on a good day like that…"

Brent Crews, 16, secured a victory in his first outing with Joe Gibbs Racing with a last-lap overtake on Brenden Queen, having led 68 laps compared to Queen's 95. Two races into the season, Queen leads the standings from Lavar Scott, having won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

