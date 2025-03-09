Is there a NASCAR race today? Shriners Children’s 500 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series | 09-03-2025

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the one-mile-long tri-oval low-banked track on Sunday, March 9, as the action at the season’s fourth points-paying weekend continues at the Phoenix Raceway.
In Saturday’s (March 8) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) driver William Byron won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, the defending winner of last year’s Shriners Children’s 500, will start 11th this weekend and look to win again.
The weather forecast for Sunday at Phoenix Raceway predicts sunny with a high temperature of 76 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Shriners Children’s 500.
Is there a NASCAR race today?
Race: Shriners Children’s 500
Track: Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Phoenix Raceway
Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series fourth race of the season:
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Garage open
12:30 pm ET – 10:30 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
3:30 pm ET: Shriners Children’s 500 (312 laps & 312 miles)
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Avondale, Arizona, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2025 Shriners Children’s 500: Starting Order
Below is the starting order for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:
- #24 - William Byron
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #78 - Katherine Legge