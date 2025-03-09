  • home icon
Is there a NASCAR race today? Shriners Children's 500 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series | 09-03-2025

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 09, 2025 07:30 GMT
NASCAR: Ruoff Mortgage 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the one-mile-long tri-oval low-banked track on Sunday, March 9, as the action at the season’s fourth points-paying weekend continues at the Phoenix Raceway.

In Saturday’s (March 8) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) driver William Byron won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, the defending winner of last year’s Shriners Children’s 500, will start 11th this weekend and look to win again.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Phoenix Raceway predicts sunny with a high temperature of 76 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Shriners Children’s 500.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Shriners Children’s 500

Track: Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series fourth race of the season:

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Garage open

12:30 pm ET – 10:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: Shriners Children’s 500 (312 laps & 312 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Avondale, Arizona, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Shriners Children’s 500: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  4. #21 - Josh Berry
  5. #43 - Erik Jones
  6. #9 - Chase Elliott
  7. #71 - Michael McDowell
  8. #7 - Justin Haley
  9. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  10. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #2 - Austin Cindric
  15. #8 - Kyle Busch
  16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  17. #5 - Kyle Larson
  18. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #41 - Cole Custer
  24. #1 - Ross Chastain
  25. #10 - Ty Dillon
  26. #38 - Zane Smith
  27. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #60 - Ryan Preece
  29. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  30. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  31. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #4 - Noah Gragson
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  37. #78 - Katherine Legge

Edited by Yash Soni
