$5.6B NASCAR team boss Roger Penske flies to the iconic Masters 2025 in his private jet

Roger Penske, the founder of Team Penske, arrived at the 2025 Masters at Augusta National in his private jet. His flight was tracked on social media as the prestigious golfing championship event formally commenced the first tournament round.

Penske, who is worth $5.6 billion (as per Forbes), was fresh off the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, where one of his drivers, Ryan Blaney, finished in the top five. He made his way to Augusta National in Georgia onboard the N504RP, the aircraft registration belonging to a Gulfstream G280.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post by user radaratlas2, Roger Penske's jet was spotted arriving for the 89th edition of The Masters, along with other notable names in their respective private jets.

"163 #Augusta private jet arrivals today for #TheMasters. Some notables: #N504RP: Penske #N97DQ: Stanley Druckenmiller #N1907M: Meijer Stores #N800MA: Marco Andretti #N12MG: ScottsMiracle-Gro #N286BA & #N228BA: Bank of America #N200JB: JCB Manufacturing," the X user wrote.

The 2025 Masters at Augusta National kicked off the practice rounds earlier this week. The first tournament round started on Thursday (April 10) and is scheduled to conclude in the fourth tournament round on Sunday (April 13).

Over in NASCAR, the stock car racing league is slated for a short track race at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. The Food City 500 will start at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday.

Roger Penske's Team Penske has yet to score its first win of the season, following Joey Logano's championship run last year. However, the team doesn't look too poor in the standings, with Blaney and Logano sitting in the top 10. Austin Cindric, meanwhile, dropped multiple spots due to a point-reduction penalty for intentionally wrecking Ty Dillon at Circuit of the Americas.

Roger Penske's drivers attended The Masters 2025 at Augusta National

Two of Roger Penske's professional racecar drivers, Ryan Blaney and Scott McLaughlin, were in attendance for The Masters 2025 at Augusta National. The two Team Penske drivers came to see the practice rounds, which McLaughlin shared on social media.

In an Instagram post, the New Zealander wrote:

"Had an absolute day in the Georgia sun with my boy @ryanblaney10 (Ryan Blaney) - Augusta never disappoints! @themasters."

Throughout the weekend, the Masters 2025 will cover defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who will try to win his third green jacket. Five-time green jacket winner Tiger Woods did not participate in the event due to a ruptured Achilles tendon injury.

Like Ryan Blaney, Scott McLaughlin is also set to race this weekend. McLaughlin, driver of the #3 Chevrolet-powered Team Penske IndyCar ride, is arriving in California for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, the third race of the 2025 season.

During the last NASCAR off-season, the two Team Penske drivers were in Aspen, Colorado, for Ryan Blaney's wedding. Blaney tied the knot with his long-time partner, Gianna Tulio, in front of about 200 people, including Josef Newgarden, fellow Team Penske racer and McLaughlin's teammate in the American open-wheel racing series.

There were other NASCAR personalities in attendance as well, including Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Austin Cindric, and Daniel Hemric.

