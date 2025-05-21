$5.9b-worth Roger Penske's team, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano receive major tribute from the Town of Mooresville

The Town of Mooresville has honoured Roger Penske's No.12 and No.22 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) teams for securing back-to-back titles since 2022. The Lake Norman area town has witnessed Team Penske earn five NCS titles and 24 championships across various motorsports disciplines.

Penske, worth $5.9 billion (as per Forbes), set up shop in Mooresville in 1991. The team soon moved to a 400,00 square foot facility in Mooresville Business Park, housing its teams for NASCAR, the NTT IndyCar Series, and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Notably, it's the only IndyCar team operating from North Carolina.

The team is on a historic run after clinching three straight Cup Series championships, with Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney trading turns at the top. In recognition of the feat, on Monday, May 19, Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney and the Town Board of Commissioners held a proclamation ceremony for Team Penske, Logano, Blaney, and the crew members of the #12 and #22 teams.

Michael Nelson, President of NASCAR Operations, Team Penske, expressed his pride and appreciation for Mooresville, saying (via Speedway Digest):

"What a privilege it is for Team Penske to be honored by the Town of Mooresville. Mooresville is not only home to the organization, but also where so many of our team members and their families live and work. We are certainly proud to represent the town, our partners, and race fans each week we go to the track and compete at the highest level of motorsports.”

Two years ago, the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, also located in Mooresville, inducted Roger Penske into its prestigious ranks. Speaking at the event, Penske called attention to the team's race shop, 'just a few miles away' from the induction stage.

"It’s our home, really. Sure, it may also be Indianapolis, or it might be living in Detroit, but our home is here in North Carolina, and certainly Mooresville,” Roger Penske said via Media.TeamPenske.com

Joey Logano recently secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR season at Texas Motor Speedway. Ryan Blaney, although winless this season, ranks fifth in the drivers' standings, four spots above Logano.

When Roger Penske addressed the conflict of interest over IndyCar ownership

In 2019, NASCAR team owner Roger Penske made headlines when he announced the acquisition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indy 500, and the NTT IndyCar Series. The move raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest, given Penske's role as a team owner in the series.

Penske addressed the issue and said (via AutoWeek):

"I don't want to leave this conversation without knowing that I understand the integrity. There has got to be a tight line, and to me, I know what my job is, and hopefully I've got enough credibility with everyone that we can be sure that there is not a conflict, and I'll do my very best to be sure that isn't."

Roger Penske's IndyCar team came under fire for technical infractions during the Fast 12 qualifying on Sunday, May 18. Josef Newgarden and Will Power's cars were found with a modified rear attenuator, which earned both their entries a fine of $100,000 and a penalty that sent them to the rear of the field.

NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace speculated on Penske's role in the harsh penalty, stating that the move was probably done to evade any concerns about 'favoritism'.

