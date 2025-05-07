5 key takeaways from Ben Kennedy’s press conference about the 2026 NASCAR Championship weekend

NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Ben Kennedy recently spoke in detail following the announcement that Homestead-Miami Speedway will reclaim its spot as host of Championship Weekend in 2026. Since 2020, Phoenix Raceway has held the season finale, including this year, but the return to Homestead marks an exciting shift in the schedule.

Following the news, Ben Kennedy sat down in a press conference to offer insights into the decision. Here are five key takeaways from his interview.

5 key takeaways from NASCAR EVP Ben Kennedy’s press conference

#1 Daytona International Speedway's position as the season opener

In his interview, VP Ben Kennedy addressed the question of whether the Daytona 500 would continue to hold its traditional place as the season opener, especially in light of recent changes to the schedule, including the 2026 Championship Weekend moving back to Homestead-Miami. Kennedy reaffirmed that, despite the evolving landscape of the NASCAR calendar, the Daytona 500 remains firmly rooted as the iconic season opener.

"We ran a survey a couple years ago, and it was over 95 percent of our fan base wants to see their first points race be the Daytona 500. That was a statistic that was strong enough for us to say we’re not even going to explore that for now," he said.

#2 The deadline for releasing the schedule for the 2026 NASCAR season

In recent years, the sanctioning body has gradually delayed the release of its annual schedule, allowing more time to explore creative opportunities and bold changes. While this approach has sometimes tested fans' patience, it has also produced exciting additions, like the 2025 international race in Mexico City.

However, while Ben Kennedy did not share any specifics, he said that NASCAR would have more to share soon.

"We don’t have a firm deadline per se, but I’d say at some point in the next few months, I think we’ll have more to be able to share on what that looks like." he said

#3 Bowman Gray could host 2026 Clash as NASCAR considers overseas ventures

This year’s pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium marked a historic return, as drivers raced at the iconic short track for the first time since 1971. Chase Elliott took the win in front of an enthusiastic crowd, with fans embracing the return to racing at "The Madhouse".

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium - Source: Getty

When asked about the possibility of the Clash going international, Ben Kennedy praised the success of Bowman Gray Stadium, confirming it as the most likely venue for next year. However, the organisation remains open to exploring international options in the future as part of its broader expansion strategy.

"I think as far as next year goes, more than likely it will stay domestic here in the United States. I wouldn’t ever rule out international in the future, though."

#4 NASCAR's willingness to host the Championship weekend at a non-NASCAR-owned track

NASCAR owns a few racing facilities, including Phoenix Raceway and Homestead. During the press conference, Ben Kennedy was asked about the possibility of scheduling the Championship Weekend at a Speedway Motorsports-owned facility.

While he didn't confirm a specific track, Kennedy shared that 'all cards are on the table' for the Championship Weekend.

"We have a good relationship with Speedway Motorsports, and they have many prominent events in the playoffs, cutoff races at the Charlotte oval and Bristol and a handful of others. Nothing to report today on exactly where we would be considering or where those properties might be, but I think all cards are on the table at this point."

#5 Does Daytona International Speedway qualify as a Championship Weekend host?

Daytona International Speedway has a storied history of providing drivers and race fans alike with a memorable and exciting racing experience. With that said, Ben Kennedy approved Daytona to have Championship calibre, however, he also stated that having a more traditional racetrack for the Championship weekend is more viable.

"Short tracks, intermediate tracks, mile tracks are all on the board. Superspeedways, I think we all feel like right now we wouldn’t consider that as a championship venue, not that Daytona isn’t a championship caliber venue."

