5 NASCAR divers to graduate to the Cup Series via other motorsport genres

NASCAR has increasingly become a magnet for motorsport's diverse array of drivers, drawing in talents from F1, IndyCar, Supercars and Endurance racing. The premier stock car racing series stands as a unique platform, showcasing a dynamic mix of drivers from varied backgrounds and skill sets.

A standout moment in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series was the inaugural Chicago Street race, where Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen secured a memorable victory in his first appearance. Following the Kiwi driver's sensational maiden start, he will be returning as a full-time NASCAR Xfinity driver in 2024.

Following in the path of those before him who made the leap, the 3x Supercars champion will follow in the footsteps of several racing drivers who were lured by the American stock car series.

In this article, let us take a look at five drivers who graduated to the Cup Series from other racing categories.

5 NASCAR drivers to graduate to the Cup Series via other motorsport genres

Scott Speed

Rising through the ranks of the open-wheeler categories, Scott Speed was one of the few Americans to race full-time in Formula 1. Speed raced two seasons in the global single-seater series, before his return to the States.

Scott Speed made his NASCAR debut with Team Red Bull in 2008 and ran full-time in 2009 and 2010. He reached the victory lane in Trucks and ARCA machinery but couldn't emulate the same at the top level.

After making 118 race starts at Cup level with a single top-5 finish, he retired from the sport.

Marcus Ambrose

The 2x Supercars champion moved to the States pursuing a full-time career in NASCAR. He raced in Trucks in 2006 before graduating to the Xfinity from 2007-2008.

Marcus Ambrose raced full-time in the Cup Series between 2009 and 2015. Ambrose was in his element at road courses, racking up five wins at the Xfinity level and two wins at the Cup level.

Danica Patrick

The trailblazing IndyCar star was one of the most hyped drivers in recent times but failed to deliver on the expectations. Driving for Stewart Haas Racing, Danica Patrick failed to translate her success from open-wheelers to stock cars.

A one-time race winner in IndyCar, she failed to fetch a top-five finish in her 191 Cup Series starts behind the wheel of the #10 Ford between 2013 and 2017. Patrick made her final Daytona 500 start in 2018.

Juan Pablo Montoya

The Colombian superstar was a CART champion, an Indy 500 winner and a multi-time winner in Formula 1. Following his unsuccessful stint with the McLaren F1 team, Juan Pablo Montoya raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for seven years between 2007 and 2013.

The driver of the #42 Chip Ganassi Racing won two road course races at the Cup level and one at the Xfinity level. Despite having a moderately successful stint in the stock car series, Montoya is infamously remembered for crashing into a jet dryer at the 2012 Daytona 500.

AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger was an open-wheel racing driver early in his career, running full-time in the Champ Car World Series before making his NASCAR debut in 2007, during the 'open-wheel invasion'.

Allmendinger has raced for many outfits in his career and achieved stability in the latter part of his career after joining JTG Daugherty Racing and later Kaulig Racing.

AJ Allmendinger is a road course specialist who has won all three of his Cup victories at road course events. He is no slouch on ovals either, winning multiple oval races in the Xfinity Series.