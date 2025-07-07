5 NASCAR drivers feat. Chase Elliott who failed to deliver in the $1,000,000 In-season Tournament

The Chicago Street Course race, part of NASCAR’s new $1 million In-Season Tournament, wrapped up with several big names falling short. The unique layout of the Grant Park 165 exposed weaknesses in some of the top drivers. While Shane van Gisbergen won the race, his win didn’t really affect the tournament bracket as he wasn’t one of the 32 qualifiers.

The real shakeup came when high-profile drivers, including Chase Elliott, were eliminated from the race for the million-dollar prize.

Here’s a breakdown of five drivers, led by Chase Elliott, who failed to deliver when it mattered in the In-Season Tournament’s second round.

#1 Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott after the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 - Source: Getty

The most surprising early exit was Chase Elliott, the No. 5 seed in the tournament. Elliott finished 16th at Chicago, just behind John Hunter Nemechek, who ended the race in 15th and knocked him out of the bracket.

It’s a major setback for Elliott, who came into the weekend with momentum after a win at EchoPark Speedway. Despite being one of the top road-course drivers and the defending Most Popular Driver, Elliott couldn’t match Nemechek's pace in the closing laps.

#2 Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace during practice and qualifying for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Wallace entered as the No. 9 seed but got tangled with Alex Bowman in the final stage. Bowman muscled past Wallace with six laps remaining, advancing to the next round while Wallace finished a disappointing 28th.

It was the second straight year that Bowman beat Wallace at Chicago, with tensions reportedly higher this time around. Wallace had speed early but struggled after contact and couldn't recover in time to race competitively.

#3 Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski greets the crowd during driver introductions before the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 - Source: Imagn

Keselowski’s run in the In-Season Tournament ended abruptly just three laps into the Chicago Street Course race. Matched up against No. 32 seed Ty Dillon, the 2012 Cup Series champion was taken out in a multicar wreck that also involved Austin Dillon, Carson Hocevar, and Will Brown.

Keselowski was officially 37th and didn’t get a real chance to fight for advancement.

#4 Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher Würth 400 - Source: Getty

Buescher came into Chicago as the No. 3 seed—one of the highest remaining in the bracket—and appeared to be in good position to make a deep run with two road courses coming up. But mechanical issues derailed that plan early.

Buescher's No. 17 RFK Racing Ford was on pit road during Stage 1 with an electronic control unit failure. His team managed to get him back on track, but he couldn't make up the ground. He finished 18th, which wasn’t enough to beat Zane Smith, who placed 14th in their matchup.

#5 AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros - Source: Getty

Matched against Ty Gibbs—one of the strongest performers at Chicago—Allmendinger lost the head-to-head despite finishing a solid sixth. Gibbs ran second and pulled away in the final laps, outclassing the veteran Allmendinger in a race that should have played to his strengths.

What’s Next for Chase Elliott After His Chicago Exit?

With Chase Elliott now out of the $1 million In-Season Tournament, the focus shifts to how he responds at Sonoma and the remainder of the Cup Series calendar.

The Grant Park 165 was a chance for Chase Elliott to establish his place among the tournament’s elite. But after finishing 16th—just behind his opponent Nemechek—he’s officially out of the running for the big prize. Considering his prior win and strong record on road courses, it's a bitter result. This loss comes despite Elliott's decent pace throughout the weekend and adds weight to his upcoming races.

Chase Elliott, however, isn’t letting the noise around his tournament elimination shake him. In a recent New York Times interview, Chase Elliott said he doesn’t care for public perception or outside commentary.

"I don’t really ask enough to care to know, honestly — and that’s fine. I’m totally OK with that," Elliott told the Times.

"You have the folks who are around you — your team and the people you go to battle with each week — and it’s about showing up for them at the end of the day. I have really learned to put less and less stock in that." he added.

Chase Elliott doubled down on staying grounded, especially when things didn’t go his way.

"You do have some true fans out there who are going to support you and appreciate you on your good days and your bad days. Those folks have got your back all the time," Elliott continued.

"Outside of that, the outside stuff just is what it is," he concluded.

The 2020 Cup Series champion and Hendrick Motorsports star knows what’s at stake and seems determined to shift focus back to the regular season and playoffs. He’s made clear that the only voices that matter are from within the #9 team.

