Much like any sporting body, NASCAR has implemented different rules at different points in a bid to produce entertaining races week after week. The stock car racing league's rule book has evolved throughout the years in response to safety concerns and technological advancements in the sport, making on-track action substantially different compared to previous generations.

However, some rules didn’t sit well on track, with others stirring conflict among the stakeholders. There were also a few rules that fans liked but on which drivers didn't share that sentiment. As such, changes in the rule book are almost always going to happen in the years to come.

For now, let's take a look at five rules that have impacted the way we see the sport today.

#1 Yellow line rule

The first rule on the list is the double yellow line rule, which is arguably one of the most controversial in the sport’s history. According to the rule book, the yellow line rule, enforced since 2001, states that vehicles must race above the double yellow lines around the entire race track. Drivers violating the rule shall be punished based on NASCAR’s judgment.

The conflict over this rule stems from the fact that the decisions are at the race officials' discretion, with some calls ending up being questionable. One example would be Denny Hamlin’s win at the 2020 YellaWood 500 at Talladega where the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran went from P5 to the race lead on the last lap after passing the yellow line to avoid a crash.

Not every race on the calendar implements the rule, though. It only concerns Superspeedway tracks such as Daytona and Talladega.

#2 Bumping is racing

In other motorsports series like F1, race officials tend to penalize drivers even for minimal contact. But in NASCAR, drivers seem to get away without incurring penalties for bumping their competition. Drivers like 7-time champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. are notorious for bumping others to advance in the field - with the NASCAR legend even earning the nickname "The Intimidator" for his aggressive driving style.

While the stock racing league doesn't allow bumping to purposely crash an opponent, the ruling for this matter appears to be a gray area. So much so that Austin Dillon took out Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin at the 2024 Cook Out 400 from Richmond Raceway for the race win. After the Richmond win, Dillon said he hated the move, but "I had to do it."

Some say that bumping will always be part of the sport's DNA, which means it will continue to be a subject of controversy for many years to come.

#3 Win and you’re in

In a nutshell, drivers can qualify for a playoff spot if they win one race, regardless of their position in the regular season standings. This means even drivers way below the playoff cut line can find themselves competing in the 10-race playoff schedule, if they secure a win in one of the 26 races in the regular season.

Harrison Burton is the latest race winner to earn a place in the postseason despite sitting in 34th spot in the regular season standings. Burton, who is left without a seat for next year, drove the #21 Ford Mustang to victory at the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, giving Wood Brother Racing its 100th win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

#4 Restrictor Plate

In 1988, NASCAR introduced the restrictor plate, which reduces engine power by as much as over 200 horsepower. The intention was to make racing safer by slowing down the racecars at Superspeedways.

The use of a restrictor plate packed the cars closer together, resulting in more side-by-side racing. This meant racing incidents like a wreck would only make it more dangerous for the drivers. As such, the plate was not received well by the drivers, with some arguing that slower doesn’t mean safer. However, fans seemed to love it for the close racing it brought.

The 2019 Daytona 500 was the last occasion when this safety component was used, being replaced with tapered spacers for an improved throttle response.

#5 Stage Caution

NASCAR introduced stage racing in 2017, which is broken up by stage cautions. Each race has three stages, with the third and final one being the longest stage. Stage racing rules gather the pack together under caution in preparation for the next stage.

Some argue that stage cautions ruin strategies as cars perform a restart after every stage, disrupting the flow of a race. It also provides long breaks in between the stages, allowing NASCAR to provide more commercials - which some fans find gimmicky.

