What is the controversial double yellow line rule in NASCAR? 

The double yellow line rule in NASCAR has been and still is the object of discussion and argument. It states that the cars must race over the double yellow lines all around the track.

But the understanding of the rule, especially when it comes to cases where one car is forced under the line by another car, becomes very subjective.

The NASCAR rule book states that a vehicle that goes beneath the double yellow lines to gain positions or pushes another vehicle below the lines may be penalized. Enforced since 2001, this rule is intended to avoid accidents because of drivers who try to return from the apron to the racing line in the draft.

Many accidents happened during the 2020 Talladega race, where drivers were punished for violating the rule.

Joey Logano and Matt DiBenedetto were fined for forcing other drivers below the line, and Chase Elliott originally got a penalty that was later overturned on appeal. Denny Hamlin was not penalized because NASCAR ruled that his move was justified to avoid a potential wreck.

The use of the rule resulted in debates between drivers, teams, and fans. Some believe that the rule is necessary to maintain safety on the track, others say that it is too relative and inconsistent when applied.

For example, here is what Cup Series driver Erik Jones told the media:

"You'd probably see more wrecks without it, guys being able to dive down there, trying to make big moves. You'd probably see more accidents than what we have now."

On the other hand, former Cup Series race winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared the opposite opinion after the 2020 Talladega race on NBC. He said:

“I got a great idea for everybody: how about we just get rid of the yellow-line rule? Nobody really wants to see the races come down to these types of decisions, and I don’t think it’s gonna crash more cars than we crashed today."

In 2020, Scott Miller, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Competition, defended the rule. He said (via Racer):

"I do sincerely believe we need the rule. You see all the real estate that's around here.

He added:

"If we started having cars running 12-wide down the back straightaway, imagine what would happen when you get to Turn 3?"

NASCAR's double yellow line rule to be applied at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Before the upcoming race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, NASCAR fans are wondering whether the double yellow line rule will be applied.

A fan asked Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports on X (formerly Twitter) if the rule would be in place for the Atlanta race, and Pockrass confirmed it. He wrote:

"Yes. Can't go below the double lines at the apron to make a pass or force someone below those."

Even though the double yellow line rule has its weaknesses, NASCAR organization points out that it is necessary to ensure the safety of the drivers.