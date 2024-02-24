NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile-long track on Saturday (February 24) as the action of the season’s second weekend continues at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 am ET ahead of Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400.
After Friday’s truck qualifying where Daniel Dye claimed the pole, the truck teams are scheduled to start the main race at 2:00 pm ET and will be followed by the Xfinity Series race at 5:00 pm ET.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 58 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three-tier series at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Garage Open
10 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series
11 am ET: Truck Series
2 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
11:30 am ET – 12:50 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
12:50 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series pit entry practice
2 pm ET: Truck Series race (135 laps & 207.9 miles)
5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (163 laps & 251.02 miles)
Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
- BJ McLeod - 41.000
- Harrison Burton - 38.100
- Carson Hocevar - 38.100
- Austin Dillon - 37.550
- Michael McDowell - 36.850
- Joey Logano - 32.650
- Brad Keselowski - 32.150
- Kaz Grala - 31.850
- Todd Gilliland - 31.800
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 31.350
- Daniel Suarez - 29.800
- Ryan Blaney - 28.350
- Justin Haley - 26.000
- Josh Berry - 25.450
- Ryan Preece - 24.200
- Tyler Reddick - 22.650
- Josh Williams - 21.750
- Austin Cindric - 19.550
- Chris Buescher - 19.250
- Ross Chastain - 18.750
- Ty Gibbs - 17.300
- Zane Smith - 16.250
- Denny Hamlin - 15.700
- Daniel Hemric - 15.500
- Chase Briscoe - 14.700
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 14.500
- Noah Gragson - 12.800
- Chase Elliott - 10.800
- Kyle Busch - 9.550
- Kyle Larson - 8.550
- Erik Jones - 8.350
- John Hunter Nemechek - 7.700
- Corey LaJoie - 5.950
- Alex Bowman - 5.600
- Bubba Wallace - 5.150
- William Byron - 5.050
- Christopher Bell - 4.800