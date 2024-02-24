NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile-long track on Saturday (February 24) as the action of the season’s second weekend continues at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 am ET ahead of Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400.

After Friday’s truck qualifying where Daniel Dye claimed the pole, the truck teams are scheduled to start the main race at 2:00 pm ET and will be followed by the Xfinity Series race at 5:00 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 58 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three-tier series at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Garage Open

10 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series

11 am ET: Truck Series

2 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 12:50 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

12:50 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series pit entry practice

2 pm ET: Truck Series race (135 laps & 207.9 miles)

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (163 laps & 251.02 miles)

Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

BJ McLeod - 41.000 Harrison Burton - 38.100 Carson Hocevar - 38.100 Austin Dillon - 37.550 Michael McDowell - 36.850 Joey Logano - 32.650 Brad Keselowski - 32.150 Kaz Grala - 31.850 Todd Gilliland - 31.800 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 31.350 Daniel Suarez - 29.800 Ryan Blaney - 28.350 Justin Haley - 26.000 Josh Berry - 25.450 Ryan Preece - 24.200 Tyler Reddick - 22.650 Josh Williams - 21.750 Austin Cindric - 19.550 Chris Buescher - 19.250 Ross Chastain - 18.750 Ty Gibbs - 17.300 Zane Smith - 16.250 Denny Hamlin - 15.700 Daniel Hemric - 15.500 Chase Briscoe - 14.700 Martin Truex, Jr. - 14.500 Noah Gragson - 12.800 Chase Elliott - 10.800 Kyle Busch - 9.550 Kyle Larson - 8.550 Erik Jones - 8.350 John Hunter Nemechek - 7.700 Corey LaJoie - 5.950 Alex Bowman - 5.600 Bubba Wallace - 5.150 William Byron - 5.050 Christopher Bell - 4.800