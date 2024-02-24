NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 24, 2024 19:55 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile-long track on Saturday (February 24) as the action of the season’s second weekend continues at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 am ET ahead of Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400.

After Friday’s truck qualifying where Daniel Dye claimed the pole, the truck teams are scheduled to start the main race at 2:00 pm ET and will be followed by the Xfinity Series race at 5:00 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 58 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three-tier series at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Garage Open

10 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series

11 am ET: Truck Series

2 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 12:50 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

12:50 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series pit entry practice

2 pm ET: Truck Series race (135 laps & 207.9 miles)

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (163 laps & 251.02 miles)

Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. BJ McLeod - 41.000
  2. Harrison Burton - 38.100
  3. Carson Hocevar - 38.100
  4. Austin Dillon - 37.550
  5. Michael McDowell - 36.850
  6. Joey Logano - 32.650
  7. Brad Keselowski - 32.150
  8. Kaz Grala - 31.850
  9. Todd Gilliland - 31.800
  10. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 31.350
  11. Daniel Suarez - 29.800
  12. Ryan Blaney - 28.350
  13. Justin Haley - 26.000
  14. Josh Berry - 25.450
  15. Ryan Preece - 24.200
  16. Tyler Reddick - 22.650
  17. Josh Williams - 21.750
  18. Austin Cindric - 19.550
  19. Chris Buescher - 19.250
  20. Ross Chastain - 18.750
  21. Ty Gibbs - 17.300
  22. Zane Smith - 16.250
  23. Denny Hamlin - 15.700
  24. Daniel Hemric - 15.500
  25. Chase Briscoe - 14.700
  26. Martin Truex, Jr. - 14.500
  27. Noah Gragson - 12.800
  28. Chase Elliott - 10.800
  29. Kyle Busch - 9.550
  30. Kyle Larson - 8.550
  31. Erik Jones - 8.350
  32. John Hunter Nemechek - 7.700
  33. Corey LaJoie - 5.950
  34. Alex Bowman - 5.600
  35. Bubba Wallace - 5.150
  36. William Byron - 5.050
  37. Christopher Bell - 4.800

