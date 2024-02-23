NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 23, 2024 18:16 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host the 66th annual Ambetter Health 400 this weekend. The second race of the season kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 25 in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Hampton, Georgia, Atlanta Motor Speedway boasts an asphalt quad-oval intermediate track with a 1.54-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1960 and features 28 degrees of banking in turns and five degrees straightaway.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Atlanta track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Ambetter Health 400 will feature 37 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR races, the qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, February 24, at 11:30 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the Ambetter Health 400 this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to start with BJ McLeod running the first lap and Christopher Bell running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Ambetter Health 400:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 41.000
  2. Harrison Burton - 38.100
  3. Carson Hocevar - 38.100
  4. Austin Dillon - 37.550
  5. Michael McDowell - 36.850
  6. Joey Logano - 32.650
  7. Brad Keselowski - 32.150
  8. Kaz Grala - 31.850
  9. Todd Gilliland - 31.800
  10. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 31.350
  11. Daniel Suarez - 29.800
  12. Ryan Blaney - 28.350
  13. Justin Haley - 26.000
  14. Josh Berry - 25.450
  15. Ryan Preece - 24.200
  16. Tyler Reddick - 22.650
  17. Josh Williams - 21.750
  18. Austin Cindric - 19.550
  19. Chris Buescher - 19.250
  20. Ross Chastain - 18.750
  21. Ty Gibbs - 17.300
  22. Zane Smith - 16.250
  23. Denny Hamlin - 15.700
  24. Daniel Hemric - 15.500
  25. Chase Briscoe - 14.700
  26. Martin Truex, Jr. - 14.500
  27. Noah Gragson - 12.800
  28. Chase Elliott - 10.800
  29. Kyle Busch - 9.550
  30. Kyle Larson - 8.550
  31. Erik Jones - 8.350
  32. John Hunter Nemechek - 7.700
  33. Corey LaJoie - 5.950
  34. Alex Bowman - 5.600
  35. Bubba Wallace - 5.150
  36. William Byron - 5.050
  37. Christopher Bell - 4.800

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
