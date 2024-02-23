NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host the 66th annual Ambetter Health 400 this weekend. The second race of the season kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 25 in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Hampton, Georgia, Atlanta Motor Speedway boasts an asphalt quad-oval intermediate track with a 1.54-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1960 and features 28 degrees of banking in turns and five degrees straightaway.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Atlanta track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Ambetter Health 400 will feature 37 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR races, the qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, February 24, at 11:30 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the Ambetter Health 400 this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to start with BJ McLeod running the first lap and Christopher Bell running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Ambetter Health 400:

Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 41.000 Harrison Burton - 38.100 Carson Hocevar - 38.100 Austin Dillon - 37.550 Michael McDowell - 36.850 Joey Logano - 32.650 Brad Keselowski - 32.150 Kaz Grala - 31.850 Todd Gilliland - 31.800 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 31.350 Daniel Suarez - 29.800 Ryan Blaney - 28.350 Justin Haley - 26.000 Josh Berry - 25.450 Ryan Preece - 24.200 Tyler Reddick - 22.650 Josh Williams - 21.750 Austin Cindric - 19.550 Chris Buescher - 19.250 Ross Chastain - 18.750 Ty Gibbs - 17.300 Zane Smith - 16.250 Denny Hamlin - 15.700 Daniel Hemric - 15.500 Chase Briscoe - 14.700 Martin Truex, Jr. - 14.500 Noah Gragson - 12.800 Chase Elliott - 10.800 Kyle Busch - 9.550 Kyle Larson - 8.550 Erik Jones - 8.350 John Hunter Nemechek - 7.700 Corey LaJoie - 5.950 Alex Bowman - 5.600 Bubba Wallace - 5.150 William Byron - 5.050 Christopher Bell - 4.800

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.