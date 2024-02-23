NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host the 66th annual Ambetter Health 400 this weekend. The second race of the season kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 25 in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Hampton, Georgia, Atlanta Motor Speedway boasts an asphalt quad-oval intermediate track with a 1.54-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1960 and features 28 degrees of banking in turns and five degrees straightaway.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Atlanta track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.
The Ambetter Health 400 will feature 37 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR races, the qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, February 24, at 11:30 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the Ambetter Health 400 this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to start with BJ McLeod running the first lap and Christopher Bell running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Ambetter Health 400:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 41.000
- Harrison Burton - 38.100
- Carson Hocevar - 38.100
- Austin Dillon - 37.550
- Michael McDowell - 36.850
- Joey Logano - 32.650
- Brad Keselowski - 32.150
- Kaz Grala - 31.850
- Todd Gilliland - 31.800
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 31.350
- Daniel Suarez - 29.800
- Ryan Blaney - 28.350
- Justin Haley - 26.000
- Josh Berry - 25.450
- Ryan Preece - 24.200
- Tyler Reddick - 22.650
- Josh Williams - 21.750
- Austin Cindric - 19.550
- Chris Buescher - 19.250
- Ross Chastain - 18.750
- Ty Gibbs - 17.300
- Zane Smith - 16.250
- Denny Hamlin - 15.700
- Daniel Hemric - 15.500
- Chase Briscoe - 14.700
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 14.500
- Noah Gragson - 12.800
- Chase Elliott - 10.800
- Kyle Busch - 9.550
- Kyle Larson - 8.550
- Erik Jones - 8.350
- John Hunter Nemechek - 7.700
- Corey LaJoie - 5.950
- Alex Bowman - 5.600
- Bubba Wallace - 5.150
- William Byron - 5.050
- Christopher Bell - 4.800
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.