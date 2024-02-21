NASCAR 2024: Full entry list for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 22, 2024 00:16 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Hampton, Georgia for Ambetter Health 400 this weekend after the thriller at Daytona International Speedway.

The Ambetter Health 400 is the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (February 25) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 400-miler will kick off at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long D-shaped oval racetrack. Sunday's event marks the 118th annual race hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 37 drivers will take on the green flag and two drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #16 Kaulig Racing’s Josh Williams, who is making his first points race start of the season after running the Clash at the Coliseum and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, the only non-chartered entry.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s Ambetter Health 400 and finished with a total time of two hours, 53 minutes, and five seconds. He will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

2024 Ambetter Health 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Josh Williams
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #78 - BJ McLeod
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 25 at 3:00 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...