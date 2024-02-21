NASCAR 2024: Full entry list for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Hampton, Georgia for Ambetter Health 400 this weekend after the thriller at Daytona International Speedway.

The Ambetter Health 400 is the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (February 25) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 400-miler will kick off at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long D-shaped oval racetrack. Sunday's event marks the 118th annual race hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 37 drivers will take on the green flag and two drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #16 Kaulig Racing’s Josh Williams, who is making his first points race start of the season after running the Clash at the Coliseum and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, the only non-chartered entry.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s Ambetter Health 400 and finished with a total time of two hours, 53 minutes, and five seconds. He will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

2024 Ambetter Health 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Josh Williams #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 25 at 3:00 pm ET.