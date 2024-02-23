NASCAR 2024: Weather Forecast for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 23, 2024 21:16 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season, the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday (February 25). The venue will host the second race of the 2024 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track will host the Cup race for the 118th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will take to the track this weekend and compete in over 260 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.4 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday, February 23, 2024

Xfinity and Truck Series qualifying: High 63°F, Low 42°F, morning showers, and 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Cup Series qualifying: High 61° F, Low 34° F, partly sunny, zero chance of rain

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Ambetter Health 400: High 65°F, Low 46°F, mostly sunny, and zero chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the Ambetter Health 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Josh Williams
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #78 - BJ McLeod
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR action live at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 25 at 3:00 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?