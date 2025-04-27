5 NASCAR Xfinity drivers who lost big at the 2025 Talladega race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series' visit to Talladega Superspeedway for the 2025 Ag-Pro 300 delivered everything fans expect from the iconic Alabama track. Austin Hill took the checkered flag after a three-wide photo finish under caution, narrowly edging out Jeb Burton and Jesse Love.

While Hill celebrated his 13th career win and cemented his superspeedway prowess, not every driver left Talladega smiling. For a fleeting moment on Lap 75, Katherine Legge made history as the fourth woman to lead in a NASCAR Xfinity race, only for late-race chaos to end her race early yet again. However, several contenders saw their promising runs end in heartbreak, some just seconds from glory.

Five drivers who lost big at the NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega

#1 Connor Zilisch – No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Few drivers looked poised to steal the spotlight at Talladega quite like Connor Zilisch. The 18-year-old rookie found himself leading for the final five laps, calmly fending off veterans in the draft. However, heartbreak struck on the final corner.

As Jesse Love pushed aggressively in the middle lane, Zilisch was turned into the grass, ending his bid in a violent crash. Though uninjured, it was a devastating conclusion for a driver who had victory nearly in his grasp.

#2 Jesse Love – No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Jesse Love looked to set things right at Talladega, after a disappointing outing at Rockingham, where he was disqualified post-win. The pole-sitting rookie was close to executing it at the NASCAR Ag-Pro 300 after leading a race-high 50 laps and capturing Stage 1 in commanding fashion. However, fate intervened again.

Contact with Zilisch during the frantic final scramble caused both drivers to lose momentum, allowing Hill to sweep past. For Love, it was another painful chapter in what has been an impressive but often cruel NASCAR Xfinity season.

#3 Jeb Burton – No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

Few drivers know how to navigate Talladega's chaos better than Jeb Burton. He has two wins at the 2.66-mile high-banked Talladega track and qualified fifth, looking set for another strong finish. He stayed in the hunt all race long, running in the top 10 during both stages.

As the checkered flag approached, Burton found himself in the perfect position, pushing Hill in a three-wide battle to the finish. In an emotional interview post-race, Burton believed he was leading when the final caution flew. However, a video review showed Hill ahead by just 0.001 seconds, handing Burton a crushing near-miss.

#4 Aric Almirola – No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Veteran Aric Almirola looked set for a strong afternoon, running third at the end of Stage 2 and lining up on the front row to start the final stage. Yet Talladega's unpredictability soon caught up. On Lap 101, Almirola tried to find a gap in the top lane on the backstretch, which wasn’t clear.

He made contact with Katherine Legge, and the ensuing crash collected Jeffrey Earnhardt and Brandon Jones, abruptly ending Almirola's promising run. In a race where track position and timing are everything, he retired with 13 laps remaining.

#5 Parker Retzlaff – No. 4 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

Parker Retzlaff entered Talladega with momentum after a strong runner-up finish at Rockingham. But from the moment the green flag dropped, nothing went right for the No. 4 team. After starting 33rd, Retzlaff reported a flat left rear tire just six laps in the NASCAR Ag-Pro 300, forcing an early unscheduled pit stop.

Later, a brake failure sent him behind the wall after just 52 laps, making him the first car to officially retire from the race. It was a bitter end to what could have been another breakthrough afternoon for the 21-year-old who finished last in the 38-car field at Talladega.

