5 NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized for inspection violations ahead of Daytona race

NASCAR has imposed penalties on five NASCAR Xfinity Series teams after inspection violations were discovered during Thursday's pre-race inspection at the Daytona International Speedway.

Among the affected teams, Ryan Sieg's car faces the most significant penalties, failing inspection not once, not twice, but three times.

As a result, Sieg will be barred from qualifying for the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola race, relegating him to the back of the starting grid.

Furthermore, once the green flag waves, Sieg must serve a pass-through penalty, compounding the challenge of recovering positions. As if that weren't enough, the team's pit selection privileges for next weekend's race at Darlington have been revoked.

Joining Sieg in the pool of penalized drivers is Xfinity Series driver Jordan Anderson, whose car also failed inspection on multiple occasions. Echoing the consequences imposed on Sieg, Anderson will find himself unable to participate in the qualifying session, forcing him to start the race from the back of the field.

Anderson, too, will be required to serve a pass-through penalty once the race commences, and his team will lose the privilege of selecting their pit location for the subsequent race.

3 more NASCAR drivers receive setback ahead of Daytona race

The sanctions extended beyond Sieg and Anderson, with three more drivers facing penalties that could significantly hamper their performance in the upcoming race at Daytona and beyond.

Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton, and Parker Retzlaff will be forced to start from the back of the field due to inspection violations.

Additionally, like their penalized counterparts, Allgaier, Burton, and Retzlaff must serve a pass-through penalty upon taking the green flag. The trifecta of drivers will also be deprived of the strategic advantage of selecting their pit location for the subsequent NASCAR race.

As the Xfinity Series teams prepare to compete at the Daytona International Speedway, the specter of these penalties looms large.

Among the notable participants in the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola race are Cup Series drivers Ty Gibbs and the two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.