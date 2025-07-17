5 ways 23XI Racing's Airspeed facility pays tribute to NBA icon Michael Jordan's legacy

Michael Jordan’s influence expands far beyond basketball, and a new social media post from Sports Dissected shows exactly how deep it runs inside the world of NASCAR. The video breaks down five elements within 23XI Racing’s Airspeed facility that pay homage to Jordan's iconic NBA career, spanning from architectural touches to design elements inspired by his time with the Chicago Bulls and UNC.

The carousel was uploaded to Sports Dissected's Instagram page. The post is captioned:

"Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin didn’t just invest in a NASCAR team—they left his legacy on the walls."

The carousel begins by spotlighting five unique design choices that link directly to Michael Jordan's journey. First, the facility is split in two by color—one half painted red and black for the Chicago Bulls, and the other blue and white to represent the University of North Carolina. These were the two institutions that were central to Jordan’s basketball career, and the facility's layout honors both equally.

Second, every single window in the building is tilted exactly 23 degrees. The angle is not arbitrary—it’s a direct reference to the jersey number that became synonymous with Michael Jordan throughout his NBA career.

Third, a feature wall inside the facility is arranged with 45 pairs of Air Jordan 11s, forming the number "23." These numbers show the two jersey numbers Jordan wore in the NBA—23 and, during his brief return, 45. Interestingly, these shoes were pulled from co-owner Denny Hamlin’s own storage collection.

Fourth, the building incorporates the signature elephant print from the Air Jordan 3 throughout its interior. This iconic design element adds a layer of Jordan Brand identity that’s impossible to miss—it appears on walls, tiles, and in the backdrop of the lobby area, further blending basketball culture with racing.

Fifth, even the team’s name, “23XI,” is a tribute in itself. “23” is for Michael Jordan, and “XI” represents Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 in Roman numerals. Together, they form a name that merges basketball legacy with racing heritage—a true blend of “Air” and “Speed.”

The attention to detail is what sets this facility apart. According to a 2024 report from NASCAR, Hamlin personally oversaw design decisions, spending hours reviewing samples for finishes and decor. From the layout of the building to the use of 23 interior paint colors—all from the Jordan Brand palette—the Airspeed headquarters.

Even elements like the open workspace layout, the Google-like feel of the building, and the strategic visibility across departments show how performance and culture have been fused together.

For the first time since 23XI Racing was formed, the team co-owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan and driver Denny Hamlin will reportedly compete as an open (non-chartered) team in two consecutive NASCAR Cup Series races. This shift follows a legal dispute over charter rights and marks a major turning point for the organization.

According to motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass, both 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) have submitted the necessary paperwork to race without charter protection at the upcoming events at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway the following week. This comes after the teams jointly filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against NASCAR in an attempt to retain their charter status.

However, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that temporary protection on July 16. No timeline has been confirmed for the court’s final ruling, as per reports, but the current situation leaves both teams in a vulnerable position ahead of Sunday’s race.

Being a chartered team provides crucial benefits—guaranteed race entry, more consistent revenue, and increased sponsorship security. Without a charter, a team must qualify for each race and has fewer commercial advantages. This change means that the three cars from 23XI Racing—owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin—and the three from FRM will race without those benefits. The only silver lining is that fewer than 40 cars are entered in each event, so all six vehicles are expected to make the starting grid.

Still, the consequences of losing charter status go beyond race entries. In their court filing, the teams argued that running as an open team is financially unsustainable over the long term. They warned that loss of charter rights could cause key sponsors and star drivers to exit, as several have contract clauses that allow them to leave under such conditions.

The filing reads: “It is not economically viable for a team to participate in the Cup Series on a long-term basis racing under an 'open' agreement… they once again will face the prospect of losing key sponsors and star drivers.”

On the other side, NASCAR insists that teams never actually owned their charters and that the latest agreement, which 23XI and FRM refused to sign, hasn’t been enforced for the current season. The debate over charter ownership and revenue sharing continues, with Michael Jordan’s team now directly affected—a reflection of how high the stakes have become in NASCAR’s shifting business model.

