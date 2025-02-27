$50M-worth Kelley Earnhardt reminisces about racing days as she continues signing trading cards for fans 'after all these years' 

There was a time when $50 million worth Kelley Earnhardt used to race frequently at Hickory Motor Speedway and Myrtle Beach Speedway. However, it’s been over 25 years since she sat behind the wheels of a race car. Today, she serves as the Chief Executive Officer of JR Motorsports, a four-car team operating in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Just recently, Kelley was reminded of her racing days as she signed old race cards with her picture on them. It was indeed a nostalgic moment for the 52-year-old native of Kannapolis, North Carolina.

Kelley took to Instagram and posted a story with pictures of the cards she signed. She wrote,

“Still signing these for fans after all these years. Some fun days were had.”

(Source: Kelley Earnhardt/Instagram)

Kelley Earnhardt is the sister of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the daughter of the late Dale Earnhardt, who raced in NASCAR from 1975 to 2001. Needlessly said, racing runs in her blood. Looking back on her racing days, her cousin Tony Eury Jr. once said,

“She was very good at what she did. I raced her several times over at Tri-County. We thought she probably had as much or more talent than any of them (the Earnhardt siblings). She was just so aggressive!”

Kelley is currently married to L.W. Miller. The couple have three Childress together- Karsyn, Kennedy, and Wyatt. Kelley shared a carousel of pictures with her husband on Instagram not long ago, marking 14 years of togetherness.

Kelley Earnhardt shares old photo with her legendary father following NASCAR’s 67th Daytona outing

Just weeks back, NASCAR held its season-opening race, the 67th iteration of the annual Daytona 500. This race has been opening seasons every February since 1982, but to this day, the most memorable one is perhaps its 2001 edition; that too, for a heartbreaking reason.

The entire NASCAR world was left shocked as Dale Earnhardt left the racetrack in an ambulance never to come back. The “intimidator” passed away at 49 from a basilar skull fracture, leaving the fans in tears.

Just two months before the tragedy took place, Kelley had clicked a picture with her father and her newborn daughter, Karsyn Elledge. Following this year’s running of the famed 500-miler, she shared the photo with a heartfelt note on Instagram.

“Life was messy back then, and we weren’t living on the best terms seeing Earnhardt to Earnhardt,” Miller wrote in the caption. “Stubbornness is a trait of ours. I don’t always post about his death. But life is still messy. Everyone’s is. Life is just that way.”

Dale Earnhardt was posthumously inducted into the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame. Throughout his career, the man won seven championships tied for the most of all time alongside Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson. 2025 marks the 25th year of NASCAR without Dale Earnhardt, but his legacy surely lives on.

