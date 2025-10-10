56-year-old Ex-NASCAR star Jeremy Mayfield wins short track championship

By Dipti Sood
Published Oct 10, 2025 21:17 GMT
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Russ Friedman 400-Practice
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Jeremy Mayfield during practice for the Russ Friedman 400 at the Richmond International Raceway

Jeremy Mayfield has won a short-track championship at the age of 56, according to Motorsport on X.

The achievement is a NASCAR highlight since Mayfield is a former NASCAR driver who was suspended from the sport more than 15 years ago. Sharing the news, Motorsport wrote:

“At the age of 56, Jeremy Mayfield just won a short track championship.”
An elaborate piece by Motorsport on the same confirmed that Jeremy Mayfield had won the Grand National Super Series title. The series runs across the Mid-Atlantic and features cars from the old NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, ARCA, and Pro Cup divisions competing under a single rule set.

According to Motorsport's piece, Mayfield’s championship came after a strong season where he won nine races at tracks across Virginia and the Carolinas. Over the last few years, he has become a regular in the series and one of its biggest names.

Jeremy Mayfield’s NASCAR career ended in 2009 when he was suspended indefinitely for violating the organization’s substance abuse policy. NASCAR said he tested positive for methamphetamine after a random drug test.

Mayfield has always denied taking illegal drugs and said the result was due to a mix of prescribed Adderall and over-the-counter Claritin-D. The case led to a long legal battle between Mayfield and NASCAR. A federal judge first lifted the suspension, but NASCAR later said another test came back positive.

Mayfield presented a negative result from an independent lab, but a higher court sided with NASCAR, ending his time in the Cup Series. NASCAR introduced a “Road to Recovery” program that allows suspended drivers to return after treatment and counseling. Mayfield refused to join, saying it would be an admission of guilt.

“I had to pick up the pieces”: Jeremy Mayfield on life after suspension

In an interview with Yardbreaker, Jeremy Mayfield looked back on the day his NASCAR career ended. On May 9, 2009, NASCAR suspended him indefinitely for a failed drug test. He said that day changed his life forever.

“It was something that Shana and I weren’t ready for. When something like that hits you, you have to start taking it one day at a time. Every day, it felt like we were being hit from somewhere," Mayfield said.

He also talked about how NASCAR handled the situation. Mayfield said he was never allowed to speak directly to top NASCAR officials like Brian or Jim France.

“If we could’ve sat down on Day 1 before they made any announcements, we’d have had it worked out,” he added. “But they didn’t want to do that.”

Jeremy Mayfield believes that this lack of communication makes it hard for drivers to resolve problems with NASCAR. He compared his experience to that of Tim Richmond, a driver from the 1980s whose career ended after a drug test dispute.

