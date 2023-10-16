7 NASCAR drivers who were banned from the sport before Noah Gragson

NASCAR has seen its fair share of legendary drivers who have etched their names in history and those who earned infamy while in the spotlight. More often than not, the careers of the drivers in the latter category have gone into a downward spiral, with a few managing a successful rebuild.

Noah Gragson, the 2023 Cup Series rookie, is one of those drivers who got banned by NASCAR recently. Gragson put himself in a spot of bother after liking an offensive meme on social media that earned him an immediate suspension. The governing body has reinstated the 25-year-old after completing the mandated program.

While question marks continue to hover over Gragson's future in the top series of NASCAR, there are plenty of drivers who wound up in even worse scenarios.

In this list, let us take a look at those drivers whose transgressions led to their exile from America's top stock car racing series.

7 drivers who were banned by NASCAR

#7 Tyler Walker

The Los Angeles native had a successful career in the World of Outlaws events, winning several feature events. However, Tyler Walker struggled to get a seat in NASCAR before landing a seat with Bill Davis Racing's Truck Series program in 2007.

But just six races into the season, Walker was suspended indefinitely for drug abuse. He was later reinstated but relapsed and was once again suspended for drug abuse. He was arrested before in 2013 following a high-speed chase and pleaded guilty to drug and alcohol-related offenses.

#6 Jeremy Mayfield

One of NASCAR's top prospects and five-time winner in the highest category, Jeremy Mayfield's career ended on an unfortunate note. Things went south for the former Team Penske and Evernham Motorsports driver when he left the latter team following a spat with the owner Ray Evernham.

Mayfield became an owner-driver in 2009 but got suspended as he failed a drug test and was found positive for methamphetamine. After a federal judge lifted the suspension, he was once again tested positive for methamphetamine after failing a random drug test later in the year, leading to him being suspended from the sport.

#5 Jack Smith

Jack Smith was a former NASCAR driver who made 17 starts in the Truck Series between 2008 and 2011. In 2010, he was banned when he was found attempting to buy illegal substances with a false name.

The American was later indefinitely suspended in November 2011 when he was arrested for a drug-related offense.

#4 A. J. Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing's A. J. Allmendinger was guilty of breaking the NASCAR rule book early in his career when he drove the #22 Dodge for Team Penske. Allmendinger was suspended mid-season after failing a drug test.

The suspension was lifted later in the year and he returned to racing with Phoenix Racing, filling in for Regan Smith, who had stepped in to replace the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr.

#3 Derek White

The Canadian racing driver competed part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Truck Series in the previous decade. He was the owner/driver at MBM Motorsports and also made a single start in the Cup Series in 2015, finishing 39th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

White's career came to an end in 2016 when he turned himself in to Canadian police, for playing a key role in a tobacco smuggling scheme. He was thus indefinitely suspended by the sport.

#2 Kyle Larson

The former Chip Ganassi Racing driver put himself in hot waters after using a racial slur in an iRacing stream during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Kyle Larson was suspended by the governing body indefinitely, losing his seat for the rest of the season.

Larson was reinstated in late 2020 and won the Cup Series Championship with Hendrick Motorsports in 2021.

#1 Cody Ware

The driver of the #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford was perpetually suspended by the governing body after he was arrested for domestic abuse charges earlier this season.

In April 2023, Cody Ware missed the Bristol Dirt Race citing personal reasons. 24 hours following the weekend, he was held on a felony charge of "assault by strangulation — inflict serious injury" and a misdemeanor charge of "assault on a female."

The investigation is ongoing, and he remains under indefinite suspension.