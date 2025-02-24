$60M-worth Joe Gibbs gets real on ‘urgent’ fixes after Christopher Bell's return to victory lane

Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs opened up about the urgent changes his team carried out after an underwhelming 2024 season. Gibbs, who is worth $60 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), stated how JGR analyzed the weakness they faced last year, and found a solution ahead of the 2025 season.

JGR went off to a good start after Bell claimed the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. His miraculous comeback from far back in the pecking order helped the Joe Gibbs-owned team claim their first win since June last year.

As Bell helped JGR return to the victory lane for the first time in eight months, team owner Joe Gibbs touched upon the urgent fixes his team carried out ahead of the season. Speaking about this, Gibbs told the media:

"We made changes. I think many times in pro sports, you analyze your year and where you are, and you know, in our case, we felt like we needed to recognize some things and do things different way."

"Last year, we led a lot of laps, but we didn't win races like we should. So we went to work, moved Chris up (Chris Gabehart, Denny Hamlin's crew chief), kind of redid the 54, and made some other changes."

Notably, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers led the most number of laps last year, especially Christopher Bell. Compared to that, they could not achieve the number of victories. On top of that, none of the four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers were able to make it to the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway to take a shot at the championship.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver shared his feelings after winning the Atlanta race despite qualifying far back

Following his victory in the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell shared his take. In his post-race interview, the #20 driver said coming from that far back to win the race was dreamy.

Christopher Bell (20) poses with his trophy in Victory Lane - Source: Imagn

"That right there is what you dream of,” speaking about this, Bell told FOX Sports. “You never know how these things are going to turn out. The beginning of the day, we were stuck in the back. Adam [Stevens, crew chief] and these boys back here did an amazing job getting it to where I could just hold my foot down.”

Bell qualified in 32nd place on Saturday, behind Cody Ware of Rick Ware Racing and ahead of Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing. However, he made sure to cross the line ahead of Hocevar of Spire Motorsports and Larson of Hendrick Motorsports.

Thanks to the victory, Christopher Bell qualified for the 2025 playoffs alongside William Byron (the winner of the 2025 Daytona 500). The win at Atlanta was also his 10th Cup Series victory of his career.

