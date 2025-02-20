$65M worth Denny Hamlin shares his take on key 23XI Racing partner

Denny Hamlin co-owned 23XI Racing team announced the renewal of its partnership with Xfinity. The Comcast brand has partnered with the Michael Jordan-owned team since 2023 and will appear as the primary sponsor on both Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick's Toyota in select races.

Xfinity has a strong footprint in NASCAR, serving as a premier partner of the Cup Series while also holding the title sponsorship for the second-tier series. As part of the renewed partnership, 23XI Racing unveiled the Xfinity Mobile paint scheme for Tyler Reddick’s #45 Toyota, which is set to debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Beyond serving as a primary sponsor for 23XI Racing, Xfinity has secured a unique and lucrative partnership with the team. At the Airspeed campus, the team unveiled the Xfinity Speed Center, a high-tech communication hub designed to function as a virtual war room, enabling real-time communications with the trackside team.

With Xfinity introducing cutting-edge technology to Airspeed, Hamlin, worth $65 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), expressed his gratitude for the brand’s increased commitment. He wrote on X:

"Shoutout to @XfinityRacing for continuing to step up its partnership with @23XIRacing. Working together to bring new and exciting technology to our team."

In a press release, Hamlin highlighted how Xfinity’s innovation and reliable technology play a crucial role in the team’s success. Fans will also reap the benefits of the partnership through Xfinity Rewards, which provide access to 23XI pit boxes and driver meet-and-greets.

"Xfinity has been a strong supporter of Nascar in general and a key partner with 23XI, so we’re thrilled to have them expand with our organization as we continue to grow. It’s great to have a partner that not only shares a passion for racing but also understands how important innovation and reliable technology are to our current and future success. Xfinity has also always done a great job connecting with fans, so we’re excited to be a part of reaching out to avid and new fans through our partnership," he added. (via Forbes.com)

Reddick will drive the #45 Toyota at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, on February 23.

Denny Hamlin sets realistic expectations for 23XI Racing's newest team

Amid the legal drama surrounding 23XI Racing and NASCAR, Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan have expanded their team into a three-car organization. Riley Herbst is behind the wheel for the #35 Toyota, having spent five years in the Xfinity Series with three victories.

In a recent episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin expressed confidence in Herbst, setting realistic expectations by suggesting the 25-year-old would consistently run in the top 20. He also described Herbst as an underrated talent.

"I really feel confident that Riley will outperform expectations this year. I think he’s very hungry, I think he’s very focused and very underrated in the talent side of things. So, I’m expecting good things from him," the 23XI Racing co-owner said. [from 57:20]

"I’m very very careful with expectations but I think he’s going to be a person that will contend inside the top 20 on most weeks," he added.

Herbst started his season with a 17th-place finish in the Daytona 500. After taking the white flag, he was pushing his boss, Hamlin, at the front but slid across the infield, losing several positions.

