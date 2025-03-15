$65M-worth Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick with family embark on an immersive Disney experience ahead of Las Vegas race

NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick explored the Immersive Disney Animation on the Las Vegas Strip with their families ahead of Sunday's Cup race.

Hamlin and his fiancée, Jordan Fish visited with their two daughters, Taylor and Molly. Reddick and his four-year-old son, Beau also accompanied them. The 23XI Racing co-owner and the No. 45 Toyota driver shared a picture of the family outing on Instagram with the caption:

"Had a great time at the Immersive Disney Animation in Las Vegas. Thanks for having us @lhimmersive."

Hamlin also shared another picture at a casino in Vegas and captioned it:

"BUFFALOOOO!!!"

NASCAR will head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the fifth race of the season, 2025 Pennzoil 400. You can catch all the action live on FS1, 3:30 pm ET onwards on Sunday, March 16.

Hamlin has four top-10 finishes in his last six starts at the 1.5-mile track in Vegas. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick, who finished second during the spring race there in 2024, has five top-10 finishes at the track in ten starts.

"It could be a lot of different things" - Denny Hamlin on Christopher Bell's three consequtive Cup wins

Denny Hamlin secured a runner-up finish in Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 11 Toyota last week in Phoenix. The 44-year-old finished 0.049 seconds behind JGR teammate Christopher Bell, who won his third straight race this season after winning at Circuit of the Americas and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

During a post-race interview at Phoenix Raceway with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Hamlin responded to the No. 20 team's success on the road course, superspeedway, and the 1-mile dogleg oval Phoenix track.

"It’s so hard for me to kind of analyze it from the outside, because I’m not embedded with their team as much as I am with my own team, right? I mean obviously you see a gain in performance there, but you don’t, it could be a lot of different things. Car’s better, is it circumstances in a speedway race or road course race? Or this one, I guess he probably dominated, right? I don’t know, circumstance or not three in a row is pretty impressive and whatever they’re doing is just working well," Denny Hamlin said.

Meanwhile, Hamlin who was left without a major sponsor for the 2025 NASCAR Cup season after long-time partner FedEx withdrew its support from JGR, will have a new look for two races this year. Ampm, a convenience store chain will sponsor his No. 11 car at for the playoff race at Las Vegas on October 12. He will also sport the purple-and-black design at Sonoma Raceway on July 13.

Denny Hamlin is currently ranked seventh in the NASCAR Cup points standings.

