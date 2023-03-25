7 NASCAR Cup Series winner to participate in select Truck races in 2023

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman will pilot the #7 Chevrolet Silverado at Spire Motorsports for selective Craftsman Truck Series races in the 2023 season.

On Tuesday (March 21), Spire Motorsports announced that Bowman, the seven-time winner in the Cup Series, will compete in two Truck races starting with this weekend’s Circuit of the Americas (March 26), and the second start occurring at North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 20).

He will not be the only Cup driver to take part in the Circuit of the Americas Truck race as Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain will join him on the field.

In a statement, Bowman expressed his feeling to drive #7 Truck Spire Motorsports in Austin and said:

“I am excited to get the opportunity to drive the No. 7 truck for Spire Motorsports. Last year, we were really fast in the truck race at COTA and I am hoping we can be fast again this year. It would be really cool to get a truck win and have won a race in all three of NASCAR’s top series. I feel like racing there in the truck will help me get ready for Sunday as well.”

Alex Bowman has made four starts in NASCAR’s third-tier series with a best-finish of P6 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2017. Last year, he competed in two races with Spire Motorsports at COTA and Sonoma Raceway. He was contending for the win at COTA but an on-track incident put him out of the win and ended up 25th in the final standings.

NASCAR Truck Series crew chief spoke about Alex Bowman’s return at Spire Motorsports

According to the team’s release, HendrickCars.com will be the primary sponsor for both races of Bowman’s #7 entry. Ally, which is the primary sponsor of Bowman's #24 car in the NASCAR Cup series, will appear under the lower-rear quarter panels of the truck. Kevin Manion and Mike Greci will lead the effort for the #7 entry at COTA and North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Speaking about Bowman’s Truck schedule, crew chief Kevin Manion said:

“We’re thrilled to have Alex back in the seat of the No. 7 truck for a couple races this season. He was a tremendous asset in 2022 and will be again in 2023. Alex is a savvy road racer and as good of a short-track racer as they come. We have no doubt that Alex gives Spire Motorsports a strong opportunity to win races every time he’s behind the wheel.”

Alex Bowman will be joined by his teammate William Byron at the North Wilkesboro Speedway Truck race as part of a three-race deal with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Poll : 0 votes