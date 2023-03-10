Kyle Busch Motorsports sign William Byron for 3 Craftsman Truck Series races this season

Cup Series driver William Byron will pilot the #51 Chevrolet Silverado Truck at Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) team for select races during the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

On Thursday, KBM announced that Byron will compete in three Truck races starting with the Bristol Motor Speedway (April 8), the Darlington Raceway (May 12), and the North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 20). He has not competed in NASCAR's third-tier series at any of those venues.

In a statement, the owner of the organization Kyle Busch said:

“Having William return to KBM for three races is going to be beneficial for our whole organization as we continue to build our notebook as a Chevrolet team."

"You expect that he’ll compete for the win each time out, he’ll provide valuable feedback to Brian Pattie and our other crew chiefs and when it comes to the development drivers that we’ve had come through KBM, his race preparation is second to none. So he’ll be a valuable asset as a teammate to the young drivers we have in the building.”

Last week’s Las Vegas winner William Byron competed for KBM in 2016 where he won seven Truck Series and led 727 laps. He also earned the Rookie of the Year honor and led the #9 team to an owners’ championship with the victory at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has clinched eight wins, including three poles, an 821-lap lead, 12 top-five, and 17 top-10 finishes in 26 starts in NASCAR’s Truck Series.

William Byron looking forward to running Truck races at Kyle Busch Motorsports

Last year at the Martinsville Speedway event, William Byron claimed his eighth Truck victory. The 25-year-old drove the #7 Chevrolet at Spire Motorsports and led a race-high 94 laps.

Byron is excited to return to racing with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) and is looking forward to getting back into victory lane in scheduled races. All three of these tracks will mark his first appearances in the series.

In a statement released by the team, Byron said:

“I am so excited to return to racing with KBM. I’m looking forward to getting back in their trucks and hopefully having some fun for these three races. These are three cool race tracks we’ve paired up for, and I’m interested in running at them since I haven’t raced there in a truck before.”

HendrickCars.com will be the primary sponsor for Byron’s scheduled races.

