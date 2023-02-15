Jimmie Johnson is one of NASCAR's most successful drivers, having won a record-tying seven titles and ranking among Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty.

Johnson returns to NASCAR for the first time since the end of the 2020 season. He has since competed in IndyCar and numerous IMSA endurance events. The 47-year-old has never raced the Next Gen vehicle, but he did get to do several laps at Phoenix Raceway last month during a test session.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX



@JeffGordonWeb | @JimmieJohnson | #DAYTONA500 You know that 7x champion who just can't stay retired? He's coming back to Florida for one more go at it. You know that 7x champion who just can't stay retired? He's coming back to Florida for one more go at it. @JeffGordonWeb | @JimmieJohnson | #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/Ltvofc6o10

The 65th edition of the Daytona 500 kicks off NASCAR's 75th Cup Series season this weekend. Six drivers will compete for the four remaining spots in the 2023 Daytona 500 field later this week. Jimmie Johnson is one of them.

Prior to the 65th run in the premier race, four slots are still available despite the fact that 36 vehicles are already locked into the field thanks to the charter system.

Johnson is the only driver on this list who has ever started a Daytona 500, and he has accomplished much more. With a record-tying seven titles, Johnson is among the most successful drivers in NASCAR history, along with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Five of his championships have appeared in quick succession, accomplishing a feat that has never been done before and is unlikely to ever be repeated.

Additionally, he has won 83 races, including two of the Daytona 500. (2006 and 2013). He has competed in the 'Great American Race' 19 times and even won the pole position on his first attempt in 2002. In this ranking, Johnson is by far the Cup driver with the most experience.

The seven-time champion has never before had to battle his way into the competition, so this is a completely new circumstance for him.

He plans to compete in a few races himself this season as a co-owner of the Legacy Motor Club race team (formerly Petty GMS). He rejoins this team in NASCAR and is getting ready to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a couple of months.

Jimmie Johnson, one of the six drivers trying to qualify for the Daytona 500 this weekend

The most prestigious race in NASCAR has 42 cars already entered in it. This ensures that two will be eliminated.

The 36 chartered teams are set, leaving the remaining six to compete for the final four slots in the field, in the Duel races and single-car qualification. Ty Gibbs, the youngest driver in the field, is 20 years old (+4 months), while Jimmie Johnson, the oldest, is 47 years old (+5 months).

One of those who will have to compete for their way into the main event is Jimmie Johnson, who is driving the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet. The other five occupants of those positions have never even begun a Daytona 500.

They are:

Austin Hill in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Conor Daly in the No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet

Zane Smith in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Travis Pastrana in the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

Chandler Smith in the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Poll : 0 votes