NASCAR Daytona 500: Full entry list for the race at Daytona International Speedway

The official start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway in just one and a half weeks with the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 will be the first race of the 2023 NASCAR season and will be held on Sunday, February 19th, 2023. The event will start at 2:30 pm EST and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The 65th annual Daytona 500 will be contested over 200 laps on the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval superspeedway. The track features 31 degrees of banking at all four turns, with 18 degrees on the front stretch, the location of the finish line, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX The Daytona 500. Sunday, February 19 on FOX. The Daytona 500. Sunday, February 19 on FOX. https://t.co/oKsTeL2Ji2

All 36 charter entries have been confirmed for the race, but the six non-chartered entries will be battling for the final four open spots in the single-car qualifying session and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels.

The six non-chartered entries include Travis Pastrana, Jimmie Johnson, Conor Daly, Chandler Smith, Zane Smith, and Austin Hill.

Team Penske Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 in 2022 and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

NASCAR’s 2023 Daytona 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 42 cars that will take part at Daytona International Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (W) #3 - Austin Dillon (W) #4 - Kevin Harvick (W) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin (W) #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Chandler Smith (i) (N) #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Riley Herbst (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano (W) #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell (W) #36 - Zane Smith (i) (N) #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Conor Daly (N) #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #62 - Austin Hill (i) (N) #67 - Travis Pastrana (N) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #84 - Jimmie Johnson (W) (N) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the historic Daytona International Speedway on February 19th, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET.

