Create

NASCAR Daytona 500: Full entry list for the race at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 10, 2023 20:40 IST
NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500

The official start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway in just one and a half weeks with the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 will be the first race of the 2023 NASCAR season and will be held on Sunday, February 19th, 2023. The event will start at 2:30 pm EST and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The 65th annual Daytona 500 will be contested over 200 laps on the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval superspeedway. The track features 31 degrees of banking at all four turns, with 18 degrees on the front stretch, the location of the finish line, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The Daytona 500. Sunday, February 19 on FOX. https://t.co/oKsTeL2Ji2

All 36 charter entries have been confirmed for the race, but the six non-chartered entries will be battling for the final four open spots in the single-car qualifying session and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels.

The six non-chartered entries include Travis Pastrana, Jimmie Johnson, Conor Daly, Chandler Smith, Zane Smith, and Austin Hill.

Preparation continues for The Great America Race. 🧰🔧#Daytona500 | #TrophyHunting https://t.co/5fRao3upqE

Team Penske Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 in 2022 and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

NASCAR’s 2023 Daytona 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 42 cars that will take part at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (W)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon (W)
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick (W)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (W)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Chandler Smith (i) (N)
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - Riley Herbst (i)
  16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano (W)
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell (W)
  26. #36 - Zane Smith (i) (N)
  27. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #50 - Conor Daly (N)
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  37. #62 - Austin Hill (i) (N)
  38. #67 - Travis Pastrana (N)
  39. #77 - Ty Dillon
  40. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  41. #84 - Jimmie Johnson (W) (N)
  42. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the historic Daytona International Speedway on February 19th, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag C
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...