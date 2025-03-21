7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson drops 1-word verdict on $300M F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton’s heroics in China

Jimmie Johnson dropped a one-word response to an impressive qualifying lap by Lewis Hamilton at the Chinese Grand Prix. The race is scheduled to take place on March 23.

Ad

Hamilton (net worth of $300 million via Celebrity Net Worth) delivered an impressive performance at the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying, his first pole as a Ferrari driver. After a disappointing Ferrari debut in Australia, where he finished 10th, this result showcased his quality. The pole lap for the British driver was merely 0.018 seconds quicker than Max Verstappen. Hamilton has previously won the race at Shanghai six times and will be hoping to add to that this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Sharing a post from Formula 1, Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, dropped a one-word response. He hailed it as a big result for the F1 driver.

“Mega!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history, Jimmie Johnson had his humble beginnings as a motorcycle driver before transitioning to off-road racing. He joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2002, amassing 83 race wins. He went on a winning spree where he matched the records held by Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty by becoming a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. During his era of dominance, he also became the first driver ever to win five consecutive titles between 2006 and 2010.

Ad

Jimmie Johnson reflected on "lack of connection" with NASCAR fans

In February 2020, as Jimmie Johnson approached his final full-time NASCAR Cup Series season, he reflected on his popularity and connection with fans. He admitted that his reserved personality and the structured, corporate nature of his career may have hindered his ability to build a strong fanbase compared to more flamboyant and dynamic drivers.

Ad

“In my eyes, I think there was a lack of connection with me. I think the way I was raised, and the way opportunities happened for me — being so structured and so corporate — that was the road I had to take. It created this opportunity for me, but I think it hurt the connection point with the fans. I was always, maybe, a bit reserved. And that just didn’t translate well,” said Jimmie Johnson via FiveThirtyEight.

Ad

Johnson attributed his reserved demeanor and the way opportunities presented themselves in his career as reasons for the perceived lack of connection with fans.

Unlike drivers like Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., Johnson was usually neither outspoken nor aggressive on the track, which may have contributed to his "corporate" image.

Although he greatly appreciated his fanbase, he also expressed regret that he was never able to truly connect with fans on the level he would have liked.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback