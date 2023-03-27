7x NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson failed to complete a single lap at COTA, but why?

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's second Cup Series appearance of the 2023 season did not last long. The former Hendrick Motorsports driver competed at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, making the second start of his part-time return to NASCAR after the season-opening Daytona 500.

Driving the #84 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Legacy Motor Club, a team he co-owns in the Cup Series, Johnson's outing was cut short on lap one. The 47-year-old failed to complete a single lap of the 68-lap-long race after being involved in a multi-car incident at turns 19 to 20 of the 3.4-mile-long track in Austin, Texas.

Johnson's efforts from behind the wheel on Saturday also did not yield the results he and his team would've hoped for as a dismal qualifying session put him in P31.

In a wreck that involved several other cars, most notably that of Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson was caught with the short end of the stick as he became an innocent casualty on lap one of the 231-mile-long EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

As the pack jostled for position, a spinning #77 of Ty Dillon made contact with Jimmie Johnson. The Legacy Motor Club driver elaborated further in an interview and said:

"As I worked my way around the #6 (Brad Keselowski) I saw a flash of red out of the corner of my eye. Not sure what was going on on the outside of me."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass I wonder if Jimmie Johnson will add another race to his schedule because he didn’t even get one full lap in at COTA. He said he wasn’t sure but obviously disappointed. He said the suspension was broken from the contact. I wonder if Jimmie Johnson will add another race to his schedule because he didn’t even get one full lap in at COTA. He said he wasn’t sure but obviously disappointed. He said the suspension was broken from the contact. https://t.co/SCX5RdgM9S

Jimmie Johnson's thoughts on racing in the 2023 Coca-Cola 600

After a disappointing start to his part-time NASCAR Cup Series return in 2023, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will be looking forward to this year's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Set to appear on the field for the prestigious 600-mile-long race in May this year, Johnson elaborated on the impact of the Coke 600, and said:

"The Coke 600 is one of those premiere races on the schedule. For fans, it's truly one of the greatest days in motorsports with Monaco (F1), IndyCar's Indianapolis 500, and then NASCAR's longest race that starts in the afternoon and ends at night. Last year I lived out another 'bucket list' item and was able to race in the Indy 500. I'm looking forward to driving this NextGen car at Charlotte and putting on a great show for Club Wyndham."

Meanwhile, NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway in Virginia next weekend for the Toyota Owners 400.

