NASCAR 2023: What does the points table looks like after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 27, 2023 12:15 IST
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Six races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far. 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick became the fifth different winner of the season after winning the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 26.

In a triple overtime road course event, Reddick surged past William Byron for the lead on Lap 64 and stayed out front in overtime to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday’s victory, Reddick locked up his playoff spot and gained 50 points, moving him from 15th to 10th position in the points table with 161 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

Ross Chastain, the defending winner of the event, raced into the top five in the final mile and secured a P4 finish. With this, he gained 39 points and took over the championship lead by 19 points over Kyle Busch. He stands at the top of the points table with 211 points and two top-5s.

William Byron, the pole winner, fought for the lead for much of the day. He won the first Stage of the race, leading the second-most 28 laps and finished P5 in the final results. He currently sits 22nd in the points table with 97 points.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Ross Chastain - 211
  2. Kyle Busch -192
  3. Joey Logano - 186
  4. Kevin Harvick - 186
  5. Christopher Bell – 184
  6. Ryan Blaney - 177
  7. Austin Cindric - 166
  8. Martin Truex Jr. - 165
  9. Brad Keselowski - 162
  10. Tyler Reddick – 161
  11. Denny Hamlin - 161
  12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 159
  13. Chris Buescher - 157
  14. Daniel Suarez - 144
  15. Corey LaJoie - 139
  16. Alex Bowman - 126
  17. Michael McDowell - 125
  18. Ty Gibbs - 118
  19. Bubba Wallace - 103
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 103
  21. Erik Jones – 99
  22. William Byron - 97
  23. Chase Briscoe - 96
  24. Todd Gilliland - 95
  25. Austin Dillon – 93
  26. Noah Gragson - 86
  27. Kyle Larson - 70
  28. Aric Almirola - 70
  29. Ryan Preece - 69
  30. Harrison Burton - 66
  31. Cody Ware - 62
  32. Chase Elliott - 49
  33. Ty Dillon - 32
  34. B.J. McLeod - 27
  35. Travis Pastrana - 26
  36. Jenson Button - 19
  37. Jordan Taylor - 16
  38. Jimmie Johnson – 11
  39. Kimi Raikkonen – 8
  40. Conor Daly - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Richmond Raceway on April 2, 2023.

