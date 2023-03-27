NASCAR 2023: What does the points table looks like after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Six races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far. 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick became the fifth different winner of the season after winning the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 26.

In a triple overtime road course event, Reddick surged past William Byron for the lead on Lap 64 and stayed out front in overtime to cross the checkered flag in P1.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX What a moment for Tyler Reddick, his family and his team. What a moment for Tyler Reddick, his family and his team. https://t.co/ypZhYEF7mm

With Sunday’s victory, Reddick locked up his playoff spot and gained 50 points, moving him from 15th to 10th position in the points table with 161 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

Ross Chastain, the defending winner of the event, raced into the top five in the final mile and secured a P4 finish. With this, he gained 39 points and took over the championship lead by 19 points over Kyle Busch. He stands at the top of the points table with 211 points and two top-5s.

William Byron, the pole winner, fought for the lead for much of the day. He won the first Stage of the race, leading the second-most 28 laps and finished P5 in the final results. He currently sits 22nd in the points table with 97 points.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Ross Chastain - 211 Kyle Busch -192 Joey Logano - 186 Kevin Harvick - 186 Christopher Bell – 184 Ryan Blaney - 177 Austin Cindric - 166 Martin Truex Jr. - 165 Brad Keselowski - 162 Tyler Reddick – 161 Denny Hamlin - 161 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 159 Chris Buescher - 157 Daniel Suarez - 144 Corey LaJoie - 139 Alex Bowman - 126 Michael McDowell - 125 Ty Gibbs - 118 Bubba Wallace - 103 AJ Allmendinger - 103 Erik Jones – 99 William Byron - 97 Chase Briscoe - 96 Todd Gilliland - 95 Austin Dillon – 93 Noah Gragson - 86 Kyle Larson - 70 Aric Almirola - 70 Ryan Preece - 69 Harrison Burton - 66 Cody Ware - 62 Chase Elliott - 49 Ty Dillon - 32 B.J. McLeod - 27 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jenson Button - 19 Jordan Taylor - 16 Jimmie Johnson – 11 Kimi Raikkonen – 8 Conor Daly - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Richmond Raceway on April 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes