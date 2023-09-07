7x NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson claims John Hunter Nemechek is “way ahead” than what he was at 25

Jimmie Johnson, 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of the Legacy Motor Club team in the highest echelon of the sport, has revealed who will be driving for him next year. John Hunter Nemechek will be the driver of the #20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Johnson announced that former NASCAR driver Joe Nemechek's son will be replacing Noah Gragson. John Hunter Nemechek is one of the top talents in the second-tier nationwide series currently, just as Gragson was during his time in the series.

Jimmie Johnson praised the 26-year-old for his professionalism and maturity, given his young age. The former Cup Series driver elaborated on the same on an episode of Dirty Mo Media's Next Level and said:

"I think it’s pretty rare, and that’s what I am really impressed with. The people he’s surrounded himself with, the business mindset that they all have. And you combine that with what he’s doing behind the wheel. He’s way ahead of where I was at 25."

Jimmie Johnson will be fielding the same two cars under Legacy Motor Club's ownership in 2024, with drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek driving for him.

Jimmie Johnson to return to Cup Series racing next season

After having participated in a couple of races in 2023, former full-time driver turned team owner Jimmie Johnsons will be seen returning to the Cup Series next year. Johnson will drive the #84 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Legacy Motor Club as he has been doing up until now.

The 47-year-old was supposed to race in this year's Chicago Street Race as well, however a family tragedy saw him pull out of his remaining Cup Series appearances. The rebranded Petty GMS team consist of Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek for the 2024 season, which will be able to learn as well as share experience with arguably one of the greatest in stock car racing.

Meanwhile, before John Hunter steps into the #42 Chevy next year, Carson Hocevar was seen filling in for Noah Gragson in last weekend's playoffs race at Darlington Raceway. He is expected to do the same this Sunday as the field heads to Kansas Speedway for the second race of the Round of 16.