$80M-worth Kyle Busch approves NASCAR's double fins move as teams scramble to install right-side air deflectors for Daytona

Kyle Busch has come out in support of the newly mandated component by NASCAR for the Next-Gen cars before the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway. The sanctioning body instructed teams to install a right-side fin (air deflector), similar to the left rear side of the car window.

NASCAR explained that this response has come following Corey LaJoie's flip at Michigan International Speedway. After connecting with Noah Gragson's left rear, the #7 LaJoie spun sideways, airborne, flipped, and skidded on the roof before coming to a halt on the infield grass.

As per NASCAR, the added air deflector would help create an additional side force and would increase the lift-off speed of the stock car during the initial moments of the spin. This is aimed to decrease the chances of the Next-Gen cars getting airborne.

In a recent conversation, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch recalled the time he and the other drivers tested the "double shark fins" on the rear of the newly launched Next-Gen cars. Busch who is worth $80 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, said (via Bob Pockrass):

"So we ran it once when we were first testing the new Next-gen car at Charlotte when we did that pack day where we were all out there. We ran double shark fins on the rear windows and the rear deck lids and it seemed to stabilize the cars in the corners more. So it added some more rear-side force."

"I've actually suggested that and vouched for that back in the beginning of time with this car and never heard it anymore. So if this is a tool to help the cars when they turn sideways at high speed stay on the ground. I'm all for it. I also think it could be a benefit to the regular show as well each week."

However, no practice has been done with the newly installed component as the teams were spotted installing the air deflectors on-site at Daytona.

"Most teams were able to get the right-side fin / air deflector from NASCAR before they left for Daytona. Some were installing it on-site here in Daytona. Cup tech is late this morning / this afternoon. No practice so drivers will have to see how it handles in pack during race," Pockrass wrote.

"It's tough" - Kyle Busch on his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series struggles

Kyle Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion competing for Richard Childress Racing, piloting the #8 Chevy. The 39-year-old driver is on the verge of not making it to the Playoffs as he stands winless in the 2024 season.

In a recent conversation, Busch opened up on his struggles as teams prepare for the remaining two races of the regular season. He said (via NBC Sports):

"It’s tough. When you have done as well as you’ve done and the success and the accolades and everything that you have and you get ran over and beat down, all that sort of stuff, it’s hard to get yourself back up again to go back out there."

"I’ve been down before, although probably never as long or as low as this has been, but there’s a lot of great people that are around me. Everybody on the 8 team has really put their arm around me and patted me on the back, like ‘We got you man,'," he added.

After an underwhelming season, the Las Vegas native has bounced back and shown some speed following NASCAR's return from the two-week Olympic Games break. He finished P12 and P4 in the Richmond and Michigan races, respectively.

As #8 Kyle Busch prepares for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway, he stands in P18th in the Playoffs picture and is 93 points below the cutline.

