$80M-worth Kyle Busch's wife Samantha graces the White House in a chic all-blue cropped blazer, flared trouser combo 

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shared her outfit of the day (OOTD) from her second day at the White House. She has been working with the Domestic Policy Council to make IVF accessible to everyone.

Ad

Samantha has been open about her IVF struggles and infertility while conceiving Brexton Busch. She documented the challenges faced in her book, Fighting Infertility. Additionally, to help those facing the same issues, she opened a charitable organization, Bundle of Joy.

In her latest story, $80 million worth Kyle Busch's (via celebrity news worth) wife donned a blue outfit for her second day at the White House. She wore a chic all-blue cropped blazer and flared trouser combo. She completed her look with a mini white handbag and enthusiastically captioned the story:

Ad

Trending

"Day two, here we go!"

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Samantha Busch's ootd for her second day at the White House (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

In a follow-up story, Samantha shared an invitation card from the President for the Women's History Month celebration to be held at the White House on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 2 PM ET.

Ad

Samantha Busch shared the invitation on her Instagram story (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

In February 2025, President Donald Trump announced to make in vitro fertilization easily available for everyone. Following the same, Samantha Busch was invited to the White House for 10 years of experience as a patient.

Ad

Kyle Busch's wife showcased her gratitude for the opportunity and wrote:

"Honored to be invited to the White House to meet with the Office of the Domestic Policy Council in support of the President’s Executive Order to make IVF treatments more accessible and more affordable. I was able to provide feedback and input based on my personal 10-year experience as a patient, as an advocate, and as the founder of The Bundle of Joy Fund.

Ad

"We had another constructive conversation surrounding what contributes to the high cost of treatment, the increase in infertility rates, and trends we see amongst our applicants. We will keep having the conversations that matter and use our voice for change!" she added.

Ad

Mrs. Busch aims to normalize talking about infertility in the community with her book and public speaking on the topic.

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's wife wants to expand her foundation to help military families

Last month, the former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Kyle Busch's wife shared a post about helping military families facing infertility through her Bundle of Joy foundation.

Ad

Samantha Busch captioned the post:

"In nearly 10 years, we’ve helped bring 100 beautiful babies into the world through the Bundle of Joy Fund. And yet, so many who dedicate their lives to serving our country—protecting our families, teaching our children, and providing lifesaving care—are left with zero financial assistance when they want to build families of their own.

Ad

"Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples. I know God put me on this path for a reason, and I will not stop fighting until IVF is accessible for ALL, no matter their income or circumstances," she added.

Mrs. Busch's Bundle of Joy Foundation has helped over 100 families in becoming parents. The foundation has amassed $1,931,884 in funding for the families struggling with infertility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback