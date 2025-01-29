“88 giving Jimmie Johnson vibes”: NASCAR fans react as Trackhouse Racing unveils paint scheme for the Clash at Bowman Gray 

Trackhouse Racing, a NASCAR team, co-owned by Justin Marks, recently shared a look at the paint scheme of their #88 and #1 cars that will be taking part in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium this weekend. The #88 car will be piloted by Shane van Gisbergen, while the #1 car's driver's seat will be filled by Ross Chastain.

The release of the liveries for the Cook Out Clash has garnered strong reactions from fans, with some drawing comparisons of the #88 look to seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's paint scheme from when he drove the #48 for Hendrick Motorsports.

Trackhouse Racing shared an image of the two cars, making sure to give a shout-out to their sponsors who are joining them for the Bowman Gray race and have helped with the look.

"Looking good, @RossChastain and @shanevg97 . 😉 We’ve joined forces with our great partners at Bowman Gray to showcase our new brand identity."

The post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Trackhouse Racing drew the attention of fans who commented on the nostalgic element associated with the #88 car.

"88 giving some Jimmie Johnson vibes" - one user commented.

Bringing in some 06-08 Jimmie vibes with the neon against the blue and charcoal, I dig them!" - @TheNASDude pointed out.

Other fans also took to the comment section of the reveal to let the team know how much they liked the design.

"Yes yes. These are freakin' awesome." - a fan remarked

"absolutely sensational in every way" - one fan commented

"These cars are amazing, can’t wait to see em on track" - another wrote

The Clash at The Bowman Gray Stadium race, the pre-season event of the 2025 Cup Series season awards no points to the competitors and will take place on February 2.

Trackhouse Racing's SVG reveals his plan to thank Redbull as sponsor

One of Trackhouse Racing's partners for the 2025 season is Red Bull, whose logo can be seen on the headlights of the #88 car. The energy drink company makes its return to the stock car racing competition for the first time since 2011. It will act as the primary sponsor for the team. It will sponsor Shane van Gisbergen, the #88's driver, in five of his races. The New Zealand driver is making his full-time Cup Series debut this year and has partnered with Red Bull in the past.

Red Bull will act as van Gisbergen's sponsor for the races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Iowa Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, and Kansas Speedway. Along with SVG, Red Bull is also sponsoring Trackhouse Racing's Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch. Talking about how he'd like to repay Red Bull for joining him in the Cup Series, the #88 driver said he'd like to win.

“I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull, who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home. I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor, and Trackhouse Racing,” the driver said [via Racer]

The race at the Bowman Gray Stadium will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be broadcast on Fox.

