$90M NASCAR legend Tony Stewart announces multi-year partnership for his NHRA team with Dodge

Tony Stewart Racing recently announced the continuation of its partnership with Dodge on X. This is the third extension for the partnership, previously backing drivers Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett.

The partnership between Dodge and Tony Stewart’s team in the NHRA Mission Drag Racing began in 2022 and has been a big part of TSR’s achievements. The 2022 season was the team's inaugural season with Dodge supporting two nitro-burning entries with Pruett being the driver in Top Fuel category and Hagan in Funny Car, both driving the Dodge Power Brokers and Direct Connection livery for the $90 Million-worth Stewart (according to celebritynetworth.com). Since the inception of their relationship, TSR has secured 15 NHRA national event victories with Hagan capturing the 2023 NHRA Mission Funny Car World Championship.

Tony Stewart Racing announced the multi-year extension of their sponsorship with Dodge on X.

"#TSRnitro and #Dodge are thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership extension in the @NHRA . We’re looking forward to making more history on the drag strip."

Matt McAlear, the CEO of Dodge spoke on the extension of its partnership in 2024 to NHRA.com:

“The Dodge brand is excited to extend our partnership with an elite, winning organization like Tony Stewart Racing. Dodge owns a historic legacy in NHRA competition, and racing icon and legend Tony Stewart, four-time NHRA world champion Matt Hagan and 18-time NHRA event winner Leah Pruett are the perfect ambassadors to represent our brand and our Direct Connection performance parts line. Along with our Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle, I look forward to continuing to cheer on Tony, Matt, Leah, and the entire TSR organization."

In 2024, the NASCAR legend and IndyCar icon took over the driving duties from his wife Leah Purett where he drives the Top Fuel Car. This was a significant change for Stewart as he committed to being full-time in NHRA. Formerly the co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, Stewart will be looking to add on to his already illustrious trophy cabinet.

Tony Stewart shared his thoughts ahead of new Dodge debut at Gatornationals

Having replaced his wife, Leah Pruett, in 2024 due to her pregnancy, Tony Stewart managed to secure the Rookie of the Year award. Now, as he geared up for the 2025 season opener, he's focused on improving his car's performance.

"This year’s Gatornationals definitely takes some of the stress of being a rookie driver out of the equation," Stewart was quoted as saying by Dragzine.

"Right now, we are working on the performance of our car… I’m hoping that we get the needle moving in the right direction, and I’ll get this car into the winner’s circle," he added.

Stewart expressed gratitude for the opportunity to race in the NHRA and highlighted the series' diversity.

