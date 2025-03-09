$9M-worth former NASCAR driver defends Aric Almirola’s controversial finish with a blunt reality check

$9 million worth former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace (according to CelebrityNetWorth.com) defended Aric Almirola for his last-minute maneuver that sent Alex Bowman into the walls. After analyzing the situation, Wallace gave a reality check to the fans criticizing Almirola online for the same.

The 40-year-old professional stock car racing driver debuted in the Xfinity series in the 2006 season under the Joe Gibbs Racing team's banner. He stayed with the team for two seasons and then competed for several teams. Almirola returned to JGR after a long hiatus of over a decade in 2024.

After Nick Leitz’s accident, the governing body threw a yellow flag, sending the race into overtime, resulting in a late restart. Following the restart, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman led the pack, and with just two laps to go, the #19 Toyota driver paved his way to the spot behind Bowman.

While exiting turn 4 of the final lap of the 208-lap race, Aric Almirola's car got loose and made contact with Bowman, sending him into the wall. However, fans thought Almirola did it intentionally, but NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace defended the JGR driver.

"Almirola got loose and that’s what caused him to slam into Bowman," Wallace stated.

The Hendrick Motorsports ace, Alex Bowman crossed the finish line just 0.045 seconds behind Aric Almirola. Another Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Brandon Jones, finished third in the race.

Former Cup Series driver Aric Almirola returns to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2025 season

Ex-Stewart Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola returned to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2025 Xfinity Series. Almirola drives the #19 Toyota GR Supra, sponsored by a Christian ministry, 'Young Life.'

Joe Gibbs Racing and the Florida native have resolved their issues after Almirola got into a physical confrontation with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace during a Toyota meeting in Charlotte. The team suspended the #19 driver for his behavior; however, both resolved their issues and are off to a good start in the 2025 season.

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the news on his X handle and wrote:

"Aric Almirola to do nine races this year in Xfinity for JGR."

The Xfinity Series driver also expressed excitement for his part-time role in the 2025 season.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to get behind the wheel again and have Young Life represented on the car with me,” the veteran NASCAR driver said.

“I know Young Life was a central focus in the life of my friend J.D. Gibbs, and it means so much to me to have this opportunity to bring awareness to the great work they do introducing Christ to young people all over the world,” he added.

Joe Gibbs Racing has signed a nine-race deal with Aric Almirola for the 2025 season. During the last season, he secured three wins, eight top-five finishes, and nine top-ten finishes in 14 starts.

