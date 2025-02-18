Ex-SHR driver Aric Almirola returns to Joe Gibbs Racing’ for NASCAR campaign

Aric Almirola will return to Joe Gibbs Racing for nine races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver will pilot the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra, which is sponsored by Young Life, a Christian ministry that reaches out to the youth.

The 2025 NASCAR campaign bolsters the relationship between Almirola and JGR following an issue from last year. The Florida native was suspended after reportedly getting into a physical altercation with Bubba Wallace during a Toyota meeting in Charlotte.

NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass took to X to share the announcement of Almirola's return.

"Aric Almirola to do nine races this year in Xfinity for JGR," he wrote.

Aric Almirola, meanwhile, expressed excitement for the part-time ride and the sponsorship from Young Life.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to get behind the wheel again and have Young Life represented on the car with me,” the veteran NASCAR driver said.

“I know Young Life was a central focus in the life of my friend J.D. Gibbs and it means so much to me to have this opportunity to bring awareness to the great work they do introducing Christ to young people all over the world,” he added.

Aric Almirola won the Martinsville fall race for Joe Gibbs Racing last year - Source: Imagn

The upcoming nine-race schedule follows a part-time Xfinity Series run with Joe Gibbs Racing last year. In 14 starts, Almirola scored three wins, eight top-fives, and nine top-10s. The race victories came from Kansas and Martinsville (spring and fall).

The now-40-year-old driver last ran a full-time Cup Series season in 2023 driving for Stewart-Haas Racing before retiring from full-time competition.

Almirola will commence his 2025 campaign in the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, February 22. He will compete alongside JGR teammates William Sawalich (18), Brandon Jones (20), and Taylor Gray (58).

"Competing with all of you has been a thrill": When Aric Almirola spoke on his decision to retire with Stewart-Haas Racing

Aric Almirola announced his retirement in 2023 after six years with Stewart-Haas Racing. He thanked the team for the opportunity to race in the NASCAR Cup Series and said it was a thrill to compete alongside them.

The veteran NASCAR driver won three races in the premier series, two in the No. 10 Ford for SHR. The other race win was at Daytona (Coke Zero Sugar 400) with Richard Petty Motorsports in 2014.

About the decision to retire from full-time competition, Almirola wrote on X:

"After much prayer, consideration, and conversations with my family, I’m ready for the next adventure. To everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing: A genuine and heartfelt thank you for the last six years. Winning races and competing with all of you has been a thrill."

As mentioned earlier, Almirola returned to racing with Joe Gibbs Racing for select races in the Xfinity Series last year.

On the other hand, Stewart-Haas Racing left the sport after the 2024 season. The team was rebranded as Haas Factory Team and sold three of its four charters. Cole Custer is the sole driver for the team piloting the No. 41 Ford.

