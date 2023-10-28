Aric Almirola and Stewart-Haas Racing to part ways after 2023 NASCAR season

Stewart-Haas Racing driver of the #10 Ford Mustang for the team, Aric Almirola, has announced his retirement from the racing outfit ahead of the final Round of 8 race this weekend.

The Eglin Air Force Base, Florida native is slated to part ways with the Kannapolis, North Carolina-based company after this year's championship finale in Phoenix in two week's time.

In a statement released by the 39-year-old driver himself, Almirola left his future plans in the NASCAR Cup Series up for debate as he only confirmed his separation with the current team as of now. With Kevin Harvick not returning to the highest echelon of the sport with the team next year, Almirola became the second driver to have parted ways with Stewart-Haas Racing.

In a statement released on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Aric Almirola said:

“After much prayer, consideration and conversations with my family, I’m ready for the next adventure. To everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing: A genuine and heartfelt thank you for the last six years. Winning races and competing with all of you has been a thrill."

Where exactly Aric Almirola's "next adventure" takes him in the sport remains to be seen.

Aric Almirola's long-time sponsor also pulls out of NASCAR

Smithfield Foods, a Virginia-based pork producer and food processing company also announced their retirement from sponsoring a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. After sponsoring Aric Almirola in the highest echelon of stock car racing since 2012, the company owned by WH Group decided to pull out of the racing series.

The company announced the news in a separate press release on X which read:

"Smithfield Foods congratulates Aric Almirola on his excellent run with Stewart-Haas Racing. With Aric's decision to explore new opportunities, the time has come for Smithfield to end our NASCAR partnership."

With no further reports of Smithfield Foods' return to the sport or Almirola's return to the field, it remains unclear whether either will be seen on the grid come 2024.

With two races to go in the 2023 season before a champion is crowned at Phoenix, Almirola can be seen driving for Tony Stewart's and Gene Haas' Cup Series team for the final two occasions.

The upcoming Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday will mark the first of his final two races, with the green flag expected to drop on Sunday, October 29 at 2:00 pm ET.