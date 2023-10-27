NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Xfinity 500 this weekend. The ninth playoff race of the season and the elimination race of the Round of 8 kicks off at 2 pm ET on Sunday, Oct. 29, in a 263-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the Martinsville Speedway boasts the shortest track on the schedule with a 0.526-mile-long total length. It opened in 1949 and features a total of four turns with 12 degrees of turns and zero degrees of straight.
Apart from making a first appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Martinsville Speedway will also host the Xfinity and Whelen Modified Tour this weekend.
The Xfinity 500 will consist of 36 drivers, including the remaining eight playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network.
That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Xfinity 500.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Martinsville Speedway.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Carson Hocevar leading Group B.
Below is the full qualifying order for Xfinity 500:
Group A
- BJ McLeod – 37.750
- JJ Yeley(i) – 33.850
- Ryan Newman - 29.850
- Todd Gilliland - 26.950
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. – 23.450
- Corey LaJoie – 21.800
- Erik Jones – 20.350
- Daniel Suarez – 18.800
- Brad Keselowski – 18.350
- Austin Cindric – 16.900
- Kyle Busch – 15.250
- Kevin Harvick – 13.400
- Ty Gibbs # - 11.200
- Bubba Wallace – 9.550
- Denny Hamlin (P) – 19.200
- Chris Buescher (P) – 16.550
- Tyler Reddick (P) – 4.600
- William Byron (P) – 2.650
Group B
- Carson Hocevar – 35.600
- Harrison Burton – 33.050
- Ty Dillon – 28.350
- Justin Haley – 24.300
- Chase Briscoe – 22.750
- Ross Chastain – 20.950
- Alex Bowman – 19.800
- Michael McDowell – 18.800
- Ryan Preece – 18.050
- Austin Dillon – 16.800
- Aric Almirola – 13.700
- AJ Allmendinger – 12.100
- Joey Logano – 10.000
- Martin Truex, Jr. (P) – 19.950
- Kyle Larson (P) – 18.850
- Chase Elliott (P) – 13.750
- Ryan Blaney (P) – 2.800
- Christopher Bell (P) – 1.350
Watch all the teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.