NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Xfinity 500 this weekend. The ninth playoff race of the season and the elimination race of the Round of 8 kicks off at 2 pm ET on Sunday, Oct. 29, in a 263-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the Martinsville Speedway boasts the shortest track on the schedule with a 0.526-mile-long total length. It opened in 1949 and features a total of four turns with 12 degrees of turns and zero degrees of straight.

Apart from making a first appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Martinsville Speedway will also host the Xfinity and Whelen Modified Tour this weekend.

The Xfinity 500 will consist of 36 drivers, including the remaining eight playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network.

That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Xfinity 500.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Martinsville Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Carson Hocevar leading Group B.

Below is the full qualifying order for Xfinity 500:

Group A

BJ McLeod – 37.750 JJ Yeley(i) – 33.850 Ryan Newman - 29.850 Todd Gilliland - 26.950 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. – 23.450 Corey LaJoie – 21.800 Erik Jones – 20.350 Daniel Suarez – 18.800 Brad Keselowski – 18.350 Austin Cindric – 16.900 Kyle Busch – 15.250 Kevin Harvick – 13.400 Ty Gibbs # - 11.200 Bubba Wallace – 9.550 Denny Hamlin (P) – 19.200 Chris Buescher (P) – 16.550 Tyler Reddick (P) – 4.600 William Byron (P) – 2.650

Group B

Carson Hocevar – 35.600 Harrison Burton – 33.050 Ty Dillon – 28.350 Justin Haley – 24.300 Chase Briscoe – 22.750 Ross Chastain – 20.950 Alex Bowman – 19.800 Michael McDowell – 18.800 Ryan Preece – 18.050 Austin Dillon – 16.800 Aric Almirola – 13.700 AJ Allmendinger – 12.100 Joey Logano – 10.000 Martin Truex, Jr. (P) – 19.950 Kyle Larson (P) – 18.850 Chase Elliott (P) – 13.750 Ryan Blaney (P) – 2.800 Christopher Bell (P) – 1.350

