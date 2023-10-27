NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 27, 2023 18:00 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

The Martinsville Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Xfinity 500 this weekend. The ninth playoff race of the season and the elimination race of the Round of 8 kicks off at 2 pm ET on Sunday, Oct. 29, in a 263-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the Martinsville Speedway boasts the shortest track on the schedule with a 0.526-mile-long total length. It opened in 1949 and features a total of four turns with 12 degrees of turns and zero degrees of straight.

Apart from making a first appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Martinsville Speedway will also host the Xfinity and Whelen Modified Tour this weekend.

The Xfinity 500 will consist of 36 drivers, including the remaining eight playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network.

That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Xfinity 500.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Martinsville Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Carson Hocevar leading Group B.

Below is the full qualifying order for Xfinity 500:

Group A

  1. BJ McLeod – 37.750
  2. JJ Yeley(i) – 33.850
  3. Ryan Newman - 29.850
  4. Todd Gilliland - 26.950
  5. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. – 23.450
  6. Corey LaJoie – 21.800
  7. Erik Jones – 20.350
  8. Daniel Suarez – 18.800
  9. Brad Keselowski – 18.350
  10. Austin Cindric – 16.900
  11. Kyle Busch – 15.250
  12. Kevin Harvick – 13.400
  13. Ty Gibbs # - 11.200
  14. Bubba Wallace – 9.550
  15. Denny Hamlin (P) – 19.200
  16. Chris Buescher (P) – 16.550
  17. Tyler Reddick (P) – 4.600
  18. William Byron (P) – 2.650

Group B

  1. Carson Hocevar – 35.600
  2. Harrison Burton – 33.050
  3. Ty Dillon – 28.350
  4. Justin Haley – 24.300
  5. Chase Briscoe – 22.750
  6. Ross Chastain – 20.950
  7. Alex Bowman – 19.800
  8. Michael McDowell – 18.800
  9. Ryan Preece – 18.050
  10. Austin Dillon – 16.800
  11. Aric Almirola – 13.700
  12. AJ Allmendinger – 12.100
  13. Joey Logano – 10.000
  14. Martin Truex, Jr. (P) – 19.950
  15. Kyle Larson (P) – 18.850
  16. Chase Elliott (P) – 13.750
  17. Ryan Blaney (P) – 2.800
  18. Christopher Bell (P) – 1.350

Watch all the teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...